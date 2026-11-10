Just Stop Oil Activist Louise Harris Crowdfunding to Pay M25 Protest Fines

Cambridge graduate Louise Harris seeks donations to cover £2400 in fines after shutting down the M25 in November 2022, which cost police £1.1million and caused £765000 in economic losses.

Cambridge graduate Louise Harris has launched an online crowdfunding campaign to help pay the court fines she incurred for her role in a major Just Stop Oil protest that paralyzed the M25 motorway. The twenty-four-year-old activist, who became the public face of the November 2022 demonstration, stated she has no regrets regarding the direct action that triggered a massive police response and significant economic disruption across Britain.

M25 Shutdown Costs And Disruption Details

The direct action began on November 7, 2022, when Harris and other activists scaled overhead gantries on the M25, forcing the Metropolitan Police to implement roadblocks to ensure public safety. The resulting four-day standstill caused severe logistical chaos for motorists and resulted in substantial financial costs. Court records established that the shutdown generated £765,000 in economic losses and required a £1.1million deployment by the Metropolitan Police. At least 700,000 vehicles were affected by the blockage during the period of disruption.

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Legal Sentencing And Fine Requirements

Harris pleaded guilty to charges related to the non-violent direct action and received a sentence comprising 80 to 100 hours of unpaid work alongside an £800 fine. She established a Crowdfunder appeal to raise a total of £2,400, which covers the collective fines for herself and two co-defendants who participated in the gantry climbing incident. The fundraising page notes that these penalties were lighter compared to other individuals involved in the same protests, yet the financial burden remains a primary motivator for the public appeal.

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Public Appeals And Financial Support

In her statement posted alongside the donation link, Harris emphasized that her actions were driven by moral conviction and a desire to highlight the existential threat of climate change. She described the experience of being in the same courthouse as Russell Brand and Tommy Robinson as surreal, while expressing unwavering commitment to her cause. The campaign has already secured £2,530 from 112 supporters, demonstrating a baseline level of public engagement despite the polarizing nature of the group.

Broader Just Stop Oil Legal Context

Harris is part of a larger coalition within Just Stop Oil that demands an immediate halt to all new oil and gas licensing in the United Kingdom. Her legal outcome contrasts sharply with the sentences handed down to other key figures in the movement, such as the Whole Truth Five. Roger Hallam, a co-founder of Just Stop Oil, received a five-year imprisonment term, while activists Daniel Shaw, Louise Lancaster, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, and Cressida Gethin were each sentenced to four years in prison for their involvement in the gantry protests in 2024.