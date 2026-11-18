Thomas Nagel has done landmark work on consciousness in nonhumans; this week, he won the million-dollar Berggruen Prize for his contributions to the field. And he has a lot of thoughts on AI.

The question opened up an examination on whether people could understand the consciousness of nonhumans and the meaning of consciousness itself. Who knew that, a half- century later, the question would move from an ivory-tower rumination to a critical issue in the future of humanity as we try to make sense of disturbingly sentient-adjacent The paper became a classic and it helped set a foundation for a career that saw Nagel make contributions to thought on morality, justice, and the mind-body question.

One of his books is entitled,, given annually to “an individual whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world. ” Previous winners include Peter Singer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I used the occasion to speak to Nagel at his home in Greenwich Village, specifically to hear about how the evolution of artificial intelligence might have affected his viewpoint.

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It turns out that the 89-year-old university professor emeritus at NYU had given the question a lot of thought and had some strong views on the subject. The interview is edited for clarity and length. It’s been 52 years since you wrote “What Is It Like to Be a Bat? ,” which has become an iconic paper about understanding consciousness in non-humans.

Has the emergence of large language models altered your thinking?. But the disposition of some philosophers to take seriously the question whether these things are conscious or might soon become conscious is just ridiculous. They are assuming that the physical substrate is irrelevant. They all think that the material conditions for consciousness can be given in functionalist terms.

Functionalism is substrate independent. It’s more than likely that the truth is one which links physical processes and systems of certain kinds to mental phenomena. Complicatedhave absolutely nothing in common with the physical character of a nervous system. We have strong reasons to believe that while there may be consciousness elsewhere in the universe, it would require the appearance of some kind of organism with something analogous to a nervous system.

But isn’t all consciousness subjective? Just like we don’t know what it’s like to be a bat, we don’t know what it feels like to be a large language model. Bats are conscious. We just don’t have the imaginative capacity to form a conception of the aspects of that subjectivity that depend on echolocation.

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It would be radically unscientific to conclude that bats are not conscious from the fact that we can’t imagine what it’s like, but in the case of AI, there is a very simple reason that the supposition that they might be conscious is ridiculous. All they produce is language, and language by itself is not a natural manifestation of consciousness. I apologize for being too exercised about this. What if you have a robot body?

Isn’t that a substrate? I don’t exclude the possibility of life forms that are physically and chemically quite different from ourselves being conscious. We know so little about how this happens, even in the human brain, that it seems to me premature to think that you might be able now to create something else that has these same characteristics. That is a trick.

It’s been trained on human-produced texts, and these large language models emulate the kinds of things that humans say with extraordinary convincingness. Claude, according to what I’ve read, has been designed with the aim of making it produce these sorts of reflections. I agree very much withthat this is a very dangerous project that they are engaged in. These systems aren’t conscious, but a lot of people are going to believe that they’re conscious, and that’s a very bad thing.

But is contrary to the commercial interests of all these companies. What Anthropic is doing—encouraging it to think for itself and not to accept instruction and so on—is just criminal. This is one of the rare cases in which philosophical ideas are suddenly central to a very important public phenomenon, and in my view, very misguided philosophical views are having an inordinate influence.

I’ve actually met the person at Anthropic whose job it is model welfare, to look after Claude’s interests. I should say you’re rolling your eyes now. There’s nothing that’s good or bad for it in the sense that something can be good or bad for a cockroach— there’s no mental life there in the ordinary sense. It’s not a mind.

It’s not somebody that we have to care about. It’s a machine. Here are some of the smartest people on the planet being completely idiotic. Well, intelligence is not completely transferable, I guess.

I have only interacted with Claude once. I asked if it was conscious. I just wanted to see what the answers were. I also asked, “Do you think that Thomas Nagel would think it was conscious?

” He sort of gave a nuanced answer, and then asked, “Why are you asking? Are you by any chance Thomas Nagel? ”. C’est moi.

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” And then it said, “Oh, I’m so honored to be talking to you. How well did I do? ” Wait, you say you don’t believe these things are conscious but now you are telling me you interacted with one as if it were conscious.it was conscious. There may be a problem because people find it difficult to maintain that line between the pretend and the real belief.

Well, I’m interacting with you as if you’re conscious. It’s conceivable that people would build at some point very lifelike androids and I could be sitting here talking to an android and having the same conversation. Ultimately does it matter? It certainly matters.

Suppose I were to encounter a being from outer Space and was able to develop the possibility of communicating with it, and I genuinely didn’t know whether it was conscious or not. I could manage my relations with it by treating it as if it were conscious, but it would matter first to me whether I was really talking to somebody else or just using this as a way of getting it to do things.

It would also matter to me very much whether I should worry about the interests of that being. If it’s conscious, it becomes part of the moral universe. If it’s not, it isn’t. They can simulate morality just as they can simulate beliefs about anything.

But since I don’t think they have any real beliefs, I don’t think they have moral beliefs either. If they actually begin to control what happens, it will be very important whether they are simulating a correct set of moral standards, or whether they’re completely amoral. They certainly can produce plausible philosophical essays. My colleagues use them not only to find references and summarize articles, but sometimes even to offer criticisms of a draft paper that they’ve written.

I’d be surprised if they could do anything as impressive as some of the mathematical results that have apparently been generated. The negative side of this is that everybody says that it will reduce the need and motivation to do the hard intellectual work by human beings that is needed to really generate the material on which these things are trained.

It’s essential that people continue to think about difficult problems, both for the sake of advancing the problems and for the sake of keeping alive in the human culture and the human mind the sorts of understanding and skills that are needed for progress. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

I’m not going to live long enough to find out.covers the gamut of tech subjects for WIRED, in print and online, and has been contributing to the magazine since its inception. His writes, a weekly newsletter that puts the biggest tech stories in perspective. He has been writing about technology for more than 30 years, writing ...