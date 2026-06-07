Just one drink a day may raise cancer risk, new study finds

The study found alcohol consumption at even low levels is linked to a higher risk of 10 cancers.

A new study suggests that even one alcoholic drink a day may increase the risk of developing several types of cancer. CINCINNATI - A new study suggests that even one alcoholic drink a day may increase the risk of developing several types of cancer.at the University of Washington found that alcohol consumption at even low levels is linked to a higher risk of 10 cancers, including breast, colorectal, liver, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

Researchers found that cancer risk increased even among people consuming less than 10 grams of alcohol per day — roughly equivalent to one drink or less. The study concluded that alcohol is associated with an elevated risk of cancers affecting the pharynx, larynx, lip and oral cavity, esophagus, breast, liver, pancreas, prostate and colorectal region. Researchers also examined alcohol's relationship to conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but said those findings were less conclusive.

The study's authors emphasized that while the risks are greater with heavier drinking, even low-to-moderate alcohol consumption was associated with increased cancer risk. Two people are in custody and police are searching for two other suspects following a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and shut down a major Ohio highwA large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a post the mayor of Bexley made on social media.

The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.





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