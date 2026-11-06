Just Film Industry Days Spotlights Children's and Youth Cinema at Tallinn Black Nights 2026

Just Film Industry Days runs Nov. 18-20, 2026, during Tallinn's Black Nights festival, offering pitching sessions and panels for children's and youth film projects.

The Just Film Industry Days, the industry arm of the kids and youth strand at PÖFF, will take place Nov. 18-20, 2026, during the Black Nights festival in Tallinn. The event gives professionals working in children's and youth cinema a dedicated space for networking, education and pitching. It runs alongside the festival's latest art house discoveries, which are the main focus of the wider program, while movies for younger audiences take their own spotlight, as has become tradition.

The 2026 Black Nights festival runs Nov. 6-22. The Just Film Industry Days is an initiative of the Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event strand of PÖFF and its Just Film Festival. The Just Film Festival itself was launched by PÖFF in 2001 as a showcase for youth and children's movies, and the industry component has been organized since 2023.

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Just Film Industry Days Program and Format

The Just Film Industry Days program offers two and a half days of pitching sessions, panel talks, case studies and presentations. The sessions are designed for people involved in films and media content for children and young audiences, as well as for those who are simply interested in entering the field.

According to the kids and youth strand's website, the event is aimed at film directors, producers and other creatives who have already made children's or youth films, or who are currently working on one. Organizers also invite those looking for partners at different stages of production, and anyone who is only considering a film project for children or youth.

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Kärt Väinola is the head of Just Film Industry Days and also serves in the Baltic Event Co-Production team. This is her 22nd year working for the festival and her fourth year leading the Just Film Industry Days section, which is itself four years old. Väinola said the initiative has grown steadily, and that the event now includes two pitching events held together with the co-production market. Those pitching sessions focus on Just Film projects in development or early production, as well as works in progress.

Film Education and Industry Debates in Focus

Väinola said this year's edition puts special emphasis on film education. She described the goal as making people aware of the importance of film literacy and film education, and of bringing children and young teenagers into filmmaking. She noted that nowadays everyone has a tool in their pocket, which is why the program prioritizes hands-on learning.

To support this goal, Just Film is bringing in filmmakers aged 12-19 for workshops, masterclasses and mentoring. Väinola stressed that the panels and other programming focus on practical knowledge, and that they attract both adult professionals and young attendees.

The general industry conference program centers on how to produce quality films for children and youth. For the second year in a row, the program includes a science meets creativity format talk. This year's session is titled around research meeting the market, and Väinola said it will examine how to approach kids and what actually works in the market.

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A session called The New Underground: Film Discovery in the Age of Social Media Restrictions is also on the schedule. Väinola said the discussion will cover the implications of social media bans, both those already in place and those being considered. She asked how filmmakers should approach young audiences once such restrictions take effect, and she argued that screens also connect the world, since people find cinema suggestions, old films and new films online.

Market Impact and Next Steps for Family Films

Another panel, The Label Decides: Family, Youth or Coming-of-Age?, will examine how film categorization shapes a movie's reach. Väinola argued that youth and children's films are often mislabeled more frequently than expected, and said the panel will explore how mislabeling can affect a film and how it happens.

An AI-focused talk will ask how new tools can be introduced into production without taking away creativity. Väinola also said that, as a parent, she has watched many children's films and found that several are well made, contain more than one layer and are, in her words, smart.

Väinola also made the financial case for family cinema. She said that family films bring in a significant share of box office revenue, because young children rarely attend the cinema alone and parents usually make the decision. In her account, a family visit typically means at least two tickets, and often three or four, which she described as the money machine behind these productions. Väinola added that the industry days have broadened the Just Film offering and given Tallinn a larger platform to highlight the key role that movies for younger audiences play.