Just-DFA'd Catcher Should Have the Yankees' Interest as Austin Wells Remains Injured

The Yankees are without their starting catcher, and it'll remain that way for the foreseeable future. Austin Wells hasn't played since June 5 due to a neck inju

With Austin Wells sidelined due to a neck injury, the Yankees have every reason to roll the dice on a potentially available catcher. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images.

Even though his bat has left much to be desired this season, Wells has been the ultimate pitch-caller this season, and the last thing the Yankees—who have plenty of World Series aspirations—need is to be stuck with J.C. Escarra and Ali Sánchez as the primary catching options for the long haul. , they might not want to sell off their future to make a deal.

That's why they might be interested in the fact that the rival Blue Jays justThe move was to make room for Alejandro Kirk, who has been on the Blue Jays' IL since early April. Heineman might not have the track record or name value like Adley Rutschman or Ryan Jeffers, but he's solid enough to warrant consideration from the Yankees, who need all the catching help they can get.

Yankees should roll the dice on Tyler Heineman after Blue Jays DFA It's safe to say that the Yankees' offensive production from the catcher position has been next to nonexistent this season. Wells was slashing .166/.278/.255 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 47 games before his injury—a far cry from his 21-HR, 71-RBI performance in 2025.

Escarrawith a .162 batting average and .452 OPS across 25 home run-less appearances, and was even optioned to Triple-A last week until he was promptly recalled when Wells hit the IL. As for Sánchez, it's a small sample size, but his four strikeouts without a hit through seven at-bats is far from encouraging.

In other words, the Yankees have nothing to lose by taking a swing on Heineman, who isn't the worst option that manager Aaron Boone & Co. could throw behind home plate. New York can try to trade for him or claim him off waivers, or wait until seven days to sign him as a free agent . He's not perfect, but Tyler Heineman could help the Yankees address their ongoing catcher woes.

| Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Heineman, 34, started the 2026 strong, batting .304 with a .360 on-base percentage as he tallied seven hits, a walk and an RBI in his first 12 games . The hot start was short-lived, as he went on to record only two hits and as many RBIs in the 15 games after that.

With that being said, Heineman was turning things around before his DFA notice, having slugged .467 with a .761 OPS, one home run, three RBIs, and a walk in his last six games . And even though he isn't a household name, Heineman knows how to foster chemistry with his pitchers. The Pacific Palisades, CA native, which is fourth in the majors, only trailing the Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela, the Orioles' Rutschman and the Tigers' Dillon Dingler.

Wells currently ranks sixth, further proving how good Heineman has been. Heineman isn't a long-term solution at catcher, but he'd at least be a potential improvement over the Yankees' current catcher situation.

The Wells-Escarra-Sánchez trio has too many offensive red flags to trust down that stretch, meaning all options should be on the table until the Bronx Bombers find a legitimate difference-making starter—whether that comes from a trade deadline splash, waiting until the offseason or Until that happens, the Yankees have nothing to lose by giving Heineman a chance after his split from Toronto. Doing so would not only allow New York to capitalize on an AL East rival's potential mistake, but also temporarily address an issue that's plagued Boone's squad throughout the season.

With a master's degree in journalism from Carleton University, Devon has spent the last six years in digital sports media, writing for Forbes Advisor, Betting News, Athlon Sports, The Hockey Writers and FanSided. Devon's work at OnSI includes covering the New York Yankees, New York Knicks and New York Jets.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yankees Drop Hint on Ryan Weathers Bullpen ConversionA lot is going on in New York right now, with the bulk of the news carried by the New York Knicks, and the Yankees' sweep of the Cleveland Guardians making nois

Read more »

City of Austin launches effort to preserve east Austin's historyThe City of Austin is launching a major effort to preserve the history and cultural identity of east Austin as the area continues experiencing rapid growth and

Read more »

Max Fried Nears Pitching Milestone in Yankees Comeback, Catcher Austin Wells ProgressesNew York Yankees pitcher Max Fried is set to take another step in his return from injury, with a bullpen session planned for Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone noted that Fried, who hasn't pitched since May 13, is asymptomatic and has been throwing from 120 feet, but still needs to clear more tests and progress through multiple bullpen sessions and live batting practice before a potential rehab assignment. In a best-case scenario, Fried is still over a month away from returning to the major league roster. Meanwhile, catcher Austin Wells, who has been on the IL with cervical headaches, is feeling great as he works toward a return, with a decision pending on whether he'll need rehab games.

Read more »

Austin Prepares for Heightened Tourism as World Cup Kicks Off • The Austin ChronicleAustin Prepares for Heightened Tourism as World Cup Kicks Off

Read more »