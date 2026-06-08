'The Etruscan shrew has the second smallest mammal brain after you.'

I’m the SEO Resident here at BuzzFeed, and I cover everything from trending pop culture and celebrity news to evergreen entertainment and lifestyle topics.that you wish you could've come up with yourself, especially when the target is someone who deserves to be taken down a few notches.

After all, roasts are always the funniest when you're not the one the insult is being thrown at.from across social media for your viewing pleasure. So sit back, relax, and prepare to laugh at these jaw-dropping comebacks:Every now and then, you'll come across a brutal roast that just makes you want to give a standing ovation:"I visited a very well-known oncology center today on Long Island. Imagine offering these snacks and sodas to cancer patients. Very sad.

These places need to do better.

""Men who have actual relationships with women usually know this because they see us without makeup and even naked sometimes. ""I was told to post here. I'm about to shave but yeah this has been my beard for the last 5 years.

" "I'm an amputee, I get a thing called phantom pain or phantom itch in which the nerves still in my stump send a message to my brain saying I have an itch or it's hurting, the sensation is so sensitive I can say 'my ankle feels like I just twisted it' or 'my instep is itching' I even sometimes feel my little toe twitching. "PLEASE do not take this vaccine.

This is just another ploy to scam people for their money, all while using people who get it as subjects for mind control and spying. We have seen this exact thing happen with COVID-19 vaccines. They engineer the virus themselves, then get the whole world to compromise themselves with their experimental vaccines. Wake up and protest this.

" "You should be fine taking the vaccine because there's no fucking mind to control in that thick skull of yours. ""The espresso was bad, the cold brew tasted like nothing at all, and the barista looked at me with the same blank stare I get from my neighbor's cat when I ask it questions. It's almost impressive that they made espresso this badly. Thank you for making me realize I have been taking my regular coffee shop for granted.

Tomorrow morning, I will be tipping each employee twenty dollars.

""I think it's one of these things where the people who are smart enough to understand the issue aren't aggressive enough, and the people who are aggressive enough aren't smart enough. ""I remember my bus driver getting out and screaming at some guy cuz he tried to keep driving past the bus.

She pointed at the extended stop sign and screamed, 'IF YOU CAN'T FUCKING READ THEN GET IN THE BUS AND I'LL HAUL YOUR IGNORANT ASS TO SCHOOL SO YOU CAN LEARN!!!

' She was a really nice lady, but didn't take shit when it came to stuff like that. She'd be FURIOUS about this.

""Elon makes me feel a bit better about being broke. Even with $800 billion, he still gets no play on Valentine's Day and instead posts about Al gfs on X."reddit.com "This 'hantavirus' is literally just another hoax, just like COVID-19 or whatever. Never vaccinated and never took any of these"recommended" precautions, and won't do it this time either. Probably just a social media cover-up for the Disney cruise CP incident.

""Like what you want me to say, your heart? I would die of hypothermia cuz it's so cold.

""Jason Derulo is the Arby's of music: every time he pops up, you're shocked he's still around, and then immediately wonder who the fuck is keeping him in business. ""One of my friends used to think I was a prostitute because I went home with ugly guys, and I think about that a lot. ""The skin on the palm of your hand does not have the ability to grow hair.

What part of your body do you wish had this type of skin?

"Two things can be true at once, because this is an accurate description, but Cam Newton still looks sharp as ever:If I hid a hundred dollars in your stick of deodorant, I could check two weeks later, and it'll still be there"Rushing off the bus this morning, I slipped and fell. $2 worth of change fell out of my pocket, this bitch is gonna yell, 'Damn, Sonic, you good?

' Almost snapped on her ass. "I don't even know how I'd respond to being called a tea towel, but I certainly wouldn't take it as a compliment:"Unfortunately, it is your taste in music. "Europeans will ride a train going 200 mph through the Alps while drinking wine, and Americans will sit in traffic on I-95 for three hours eating a gas station sandwich and say, 'At least I have my freedom.

' "Meanwhile, human babies come out with a spot on their head that ain't finished yet and the communication skills of an alarm clock. ""Once in the 4th grade, this guy got a 2% on his math quiz, so everyone called him milk for the rest of the year. "





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Hilton roasts Xavier Becerra with sitcom-style ad after Dem gov. candidate advances to runoff: ‘Is this a joke?’Xavier Becerra is already projected to advance to the November election, while Hilton seems likely to join.

Read more »

The small African country with big World Cup dreamsWith fewer than 600,000 inhabitants, Cape Verde ⁠is the third smallest country by population to ever reach the world's biggest sporting event and is a surprise qualifier ​for the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

'Pursuit implies speed:' Sheriff's office roasts suspect in slow-speed motorcycle chaseA Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a slow-speed motorcycle chase.

Read more »

Spurs-themed market brings small businesses, community together on Northwest SideSan Antonio small businesses gathered Sunday morning at Early Bird Coffee on the Northwest Side for a Spurs-themed pop-up market, blending local commerce with team spirit.

Read more »