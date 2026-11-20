Santa doesn't need a huge budget — just these glowing lightsaber chopsticks, this 7-inch desk goose, and this Bob Ross paint-by-numbers kit.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. As a shopping editor with over a decade of experience working in journalism and digital media, I cover everything from beauty and fashion to home, travel, gaming, and pets, and I'm constantly saving interesting products on TikTok to share with BuzzFeed readers.

There can be a stressful amount of pressure around gift-giving during the holidays — you want to make your loved ones happy, to see the smiles on children's faces and hear gasps of joy when they unwrap their presents, but sometimes it feels like you have to spend so much money to make an impact. These wonderful gifts under $25 prove that's not true.because the family's starting to get a little bored of regular ol' Uno, and this'll bring a whole new level of challenge to game night.

Also read From wacky to wonderful: The ultimate best friend gift guide

It adds 56 more cards, including brutal new rules and action cards that'll up the ante in a big way — like a Wild Draw 10 card that'll leave everyone looking like 😱 at the savagery. Just remember it's the holidays and you all love each other!!

"Once you know the rules, watch out! Immediate family fun and chaos! Our family enjoyed the savagery that was inspired by this game! Good times and laughter all night!

" —"I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these.

" —"Love this mug. Bought it for my roommate and we are both obsessed. Will be gifting this again to more friends!

" —"It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. The 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold and the curve of the cup wall at the top make it cozy to drink from. Love it!

" —made for squishing, sticking, slinging, and all things in between — but don't worry, your walls are totally safe, since these don't leave residue behind. They're great for kids of all ages . Everything holds up and is durable. The recipes are so simple to follow.

She takes over the kitchen and does everything by herself. Cooks things in the toaster oven. She makes us delicious cinnamon rolls, apple pies, pizzas…everything! Everything is written and geared to have a child be able to do it.

We have told all her friends, and now they all have this, too! The kids on the street all come to our house just so they can tiny bake! Every kid needs one of these!

" —here to be their emotional support goose whenever life gets a little intense. The best part is that they can dress it up in all sorts of cute littleto match their vibe or the current season. This is pure, unbridled whimsy, and we could all use more of that.

"My mother had a large cement porch goose just like this for years and has loved dressing it for holidays. She recently became bedridden, so we decided to get this small one to keep in her room. Best decision ever! It is sturdy and the perfect size to sit on the dresser.

It has made her so happy. We got the clothes sets to go with it, and"I didn't even know something like this existed until my husband's best friend received some similar meat claws for his birthday. Then. So when the next holiday arrived, you better believe these are what I got him.

And he was ecstatic. We HAD to make pork that weekend, and it was shredded to perfection in just a few minutes. We primarily use the claws for shredding chicken and pork and have been super impressed with the quality. They are super simple to use and cleanup is a breeze.

I prefer to hand wash right after use, but we've also put them in the dishwasher and they still look great.

"In short, my husband is obsessed with his meat claws, and I love them too. They make shredding chicken and pork so simple, andfan is sure to cherish . Pair it with"I bought this as a Mother’s Day gift for my wife, who is a huge Snoopy fan, and it was an absolute hit.

Her eyes lit up the moment she opened it, and she smiled the entire time she was reading through it. It’s one of those gifts that instantly brings joy to someone who loves theThe quality is great, the artwork is charming, and it captures everything Snoopy fans adore. If you’re looking for a thoughtful, feel‑good gift for someone who loves Snoopy, this one delivers.

" —cute enough to keep out on their desk 24/7 and perfect for school, work, or their everyday busy life. This dreamy shop also sells reading logs, sticky notes, washi tape, and all sorts of other small, aesthetic treasures that, honestly, you could fill their whole stocking up with.is owned by two sisters who make extremely cute stationery, planners, stickers, decor, and more!

Get a closer look at some of their planner notepads on) for Christmas last year and got one of their planner pads and some sticky notes. And I'm obsessed! They're sooo pretty in person and make taking notes and planning out my workday feel special. :"Super adorable, high-quality, and exactly as advertised.

The seller was super sweet, and honestly, I will be back to buy from them again. Got this in a large order of various stickers, notepads, and sticky notes for a dear friend. She loved them!

" —for the bird lover who keeps a close watch on the flying critters around their home . This gorgeous piece has a fly-through design so their avian friends can easily access their daily snack. One:"Beautiful design with fun colors, durable and stable cord, easy to clean. Perfect for smaller birds but it attracts a lot.

" —"I bought this bird feeder as a gift for a family member, and the quality of the item was better than what was shown in the picture. It is sturdy, solid, and will hold up well outdoors. Absolutely recommend!

" —that'll give your little architect the tools to create any structure they can dream up, whether it's a giant castle, a rocket ship, or a race car ramp. Reviewers say these are not only comparable to but also *work with* Magna-Tiles , so you can incorporate these gorgeous shiny tiles into any existing collection. She absolutely loves them. They are durable and have lasted nearly a year so far.

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I don't see them being unusable anytime soon. Definitely worth the price.

" —for the person who's not afraid to dress colorfully — they can wrap this plush accessory around their shoulders and it'll brighten their day in more ways than one! It has a soft, brushed wool texture and an oversize design, so it's basically a cozy blanket they can get away with wearing to the supermarket. Psst — the look of this is *very* similar to the $380 Acne Studios checked scarf. :"I love this scarf.

It’s SO soft and colorful. It’s nice and long, but not so long that it gets in the way. I like the tassels on the ends. I wear this scarf at work sometimes and get so many compliments on it!

I got, no joke, like 20 compliments from customers the first day I wore it. It does shed a little fuzzy stuff like my Teddy coat and gloves, but honestly, not too bad. It seems to be good quality and was fairly inexpensive for something so soft and cute. It’s lightweight and not too bulky, but very warm.

It had a little white tag on it that I didn’t like, so I used tiny scissors to carefully cut it off.

" —they haven’t turned my skin colors or faded in color. "This is one of the Amazon jewelry merchants that I always go back to. Their gold-plated stuff actually lasts, and I’ve been using them for a lot of my cartilage piercings. I started to theme my ear set as starry lately, and these were the perfect addition to my first lobes.

Not difficult to put in or close. The perfect size.any Studio Ghibli–loving human will burn with love for . Now they can create a zen vibe in their home before rewatchingfor the office bestie you simply couldn't get through the work week without.

This'll wave and wiggle just like the real thing, giving them something to smile at when the morning meeting drags on for way too long...

"I bought six of these for my coworkers. Moral booster. We laugh a lot. Everyone laughs.

Boom. Mood lifted. It’s magic. Buy these.

Buy many. Line them up like Furbies. Try not to laugh.

" —, a great way to introduce the nostalgic toy to a new generation. This high-definition light grid is brighter than ever, thanks to double the LEDs. It comes with six templates to build, including a charged-up Pikachu, a Great Ball, and more, plus 1,000 mini pegs they can use to bring their art to life.

It also has four light modes *and* a USB port to keep the light on continuously if they want to use it as a night-light! :"My 6-year-old got this for Christmas and has been obsessed with it since. He wanted to do all of the cards on the first day. It’s simple for him to use on his own to build independence.

This Lite Brite allows him to get creative by making his own ideas. The lights are bright and it plugs in so you can save on batteries. Great value and decently sized.

" —for a hands-on activity so engaging, they might lose track of time while digging into its secrets. The"Drippy Trip" design is one of their newest releases, and it's jam-packed with whimsical details and 50+ Easter eggs to discover as they build, with a magical ~twist~ at the end that makes it so much more than it initially appears. And there's none of that annoying puzzle dust.

They are the decadent dessert of puzzles, the ones that you look forward to the most. Unlike other puzzles that you can straightforwardly build the frame and then fill in the center, this puzzle has many straight edges built into the center, surrounded by other wild shapes that make it so much fun to assemble. Plus, the picture quality is fabulous, and the image is immersive.

You will find yourself being charmed by the attention to detail in the drawings and all of the easter eggs hidden throughout. And not to mention the bonus puzzle that 'solves all of the riddles' once you have completed the first puzzle. If you are a puzzle fan, this is your puzzle.

" —guaranteed to delight any foodie or snack-obsessed human. This nutty, velvety pistachio spread will have them dreaming up all sorts of delectable possibilities, whether they're smearing it on toast, stuffing it inside croissants, or pairing it with chocolate-y treats to ascend to new planes of flavorful existence.

"This pistachio butter was a hit at home. My wife and kids loved it — smooth texture, rich flavor, and not overly sweet. It tastes natural and fresh, great on toast or even by the spoonful. Definitely something we’d buy again.

" —so they can get cozy and channel their inner Benoit Blanc as they work their way through these 80 murder-mystery logic puzzles. They slowly increase in difficulty so they can get used to the format, offering full-color visuals and a variety of crime scenes, including a bakery, casino, and even a chess tournament. 👀The puzzles are logic puzzles, not Sudoku puzzles, so expect clues and a graph to help them rule out suspects..

It’s a fun change from the traditional game version. The easy-to-follow game rules are presented in the front of the book with additional explanations in the back. The size of the text and picture illustrations make for enjoyable challenges.for the silliest possible game of hide-and-seek ever, starring this rainbow-colored"poo" that'll give them loud hints until it's discovered — at which point it'll play music so they can have a celebratory dance!

For kiddos who enjoy toilet humor, it doesn't get much better. They play for an hour at least! Played with daily since we got it. When it’s my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it’s my turn again.

" —that comes with everything they need to paint ~happy little trees~ without the commitment of a full-scale painting project. We're talking three pre-printed canvases, seven paint pots, a mini brush, and a mini easel to display their work of art when they're done. The kit's three paint-by-number canvases include two landscapes and one portrait of Bob.

They'll also get an instruction sheet and a mini book all about Bob!

"I have to admit I was skeptical because of the price and size. However, I got these for my husband for his birthday , and what a find!!a monochrome coloring book for the stressed-out loved one who already spends all day making decisions, so any form of relaxation needs to allow their brain to *completely* relax.

This'll do just that — they can pick any pen they already own, with just one color needed per page; the scenes reveal themselves as they fill in the images. The thick, one-sided pages don't bleed through, and there's even a reflective prompt paired with each piece of art so they can have a mindfulness moment as they blissfully color away. I did a page, and it is really relaxing and fun. I can't explain it.

It just is. I like this brand over other brands I have seen. The pages are thick and don't bleed, and the size is a little smaller than a standard sheet of paper. It just makes it feel special and purposeful.

" —so they can taste the full flavor of their favorite bourbon and enjoy it chilled without that pesky ice melting too fast and watering it down. "I got this for my boyfriend who is a big Crown Royal fan, and he is completely obsessed! Christmas present gone right!

" —"We absolutely LOVE these whiskey wedge glasses. They are simple to use, durable, and are such a hit at dinner parties and cocktail hour. The wedge stays solid for a very long time and melts at the appropriate pace so as not to water down your drink.zombie plant seeds for your favorite plant enthusiast *or* lover of all things macabre .

This leafy indoor plant has a clever trick once it's grown: When you touch it, it'll wilt and"play dead" for a few minutes — and then it'll come right back to life like it's on an episode of "This was a fun plant. My kids enjoyed watching the leaves pull up and then spread back out. I even mailed one to a family member so they could try it out. I would buy this again!

" —a 160-page compendium of lists, charts, and fun facts that they can pull out the next time they're stuck in an awkward conversation that's stalling . This'll add to their well of miscellaneous knowledge, including: the last meals of random famous people like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, how to swear in Morse Code, and how to ask"where's the bathroom?

" in seven languages. "The guide is a fun, clever, and surprisingly educational read packed with fascinating trivia that will keep you turning pages. Each fact is short, entertaining, and memorable, making it perfect for casual reading or sharing with friends and family. Lighthearted, easy to read, and full of 'I didn't know that!

' moments. Both educational and fun.

" —with everything they need to get their facial hair looking fantastic, including an oil, balm, boar bristle brush, wood comb, stainless steel scissors, and a bag to store it all. The oil is great for conditioning their beard so it feels oh-so-touchable, and the vitamin E- and shea butter-infused balm is unscented and will help them style their beard to perfection. They're about to be in their dapper era.

"I gave this kit to my husband as a gift. It is absolutely fabulous! The beard balm and oil are wonderful for keeping the beard soft and fragrance-free. The comb, brush, and scissors are of excellent quality.

The whole kit is a bargain for the price!

" —from Kitsch for the person who deserves some truly restful shut-eye. Reviewers compare it to way pricier masks and say it completely blocks out light, stays on your head, and doesn't tug on your hair. Whether they use this at home or pack it on their next trip, they're going to feel so luxurious as they catch some z's.

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Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools, and more to help make every day a good hair day. I hope I never have to be without this mask — actually, I WAS without this mask for a couple of days, which is why I immediately purchased another one. Left on a plane. Heartbreaking.

This mask is so soft and plush. It completely blocks out light, and depending on how low you position it behind your head, it muffles sound nicely as well. — you might assume all Lego sets are absurdly expensive, but this is one of the more affordable ones! Not only is this a fun, screen-free activity for an afternoon, but they'll get to enjoy these"flowers" as cute home decor afterward.

It contains 133 pieces and is made for ages 9 and up. The larger daisy measures over 7.5 inches and the smaller daisy measures over 6.5 inches. I have already. The directions are easy to follow and really fun to put together.

It took me about an hour to finish the kit. We all know Legos are built to last, so I'm sure these flowers will too! The best part is they will never wilt or die so you can enjoy these all year long.

The colors are bright, cheery and the flowers go well with the other Lego Botanicals that I ownthat'll make them light up if they're a fan, since reviewers say it feels like the real Ms. Rachel is right in the room with you! This interactive doll knows over 16 of her signature phrases and four songs so they can respond and sing along with her, and she's perfectly toddler-sized so they can easily press the buttons in her hands — and give her a big ol' hug!

"I purchased as a gift for my three-year-old granddaughter, and she absolutely loved it! The doll is very cute, soft, and well-made. It talks a lot, which keeps her interested and entertained. I was pleasantly surprised by how affordable it was, making it a great value for the money.

It is a wonderful gift for little ones who enjoy Ms. Rachel and interactive toys. I'm very happy with this purchase, and seeing how much my granddaughter loves it makes it even better!

" —so you don't have to hand your little artist a"real" tablet yet, and you can also avoid the mess of markers. They can get to doodling right away using the included pen, which reveals a rainbow of colors underneath, almost like a traditional scratch pad — except there's a handy-dandy erase button when they're ready to start over! It is mess-free, nontoxic, endless coloring fun!

She will scribble to her heart's desire, and with one push of a button, she has a clean slate. This clearing function also has a locking feature to prevent erasing, but she hasn’t used it yet! Highly recommend!

" —for kids and teens who love the challenge of a good puzzle — this highly rated engineering toy combines a marble run with 60 logic challenges that range from beginner to expert, so they can work their way up as they build critical thinking skills . Even adults may get sucked into the challenge!

The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones. He loves figuring out each maze. It makes him use problem-solving skills and logic. This is a great toy for an only child whose parents can't entertain the child every minute.

"My photographer husband is obsessed with it! Got it for him as a present, and he uses it every morning! Loves that it fits perfectly in his cup holder and looks super cool!

" —"Perfect for your photo-obsessed friend. I got this as a gift for a photographer friend, and she was instantly in love! She brings it to all her morning shoots and gets so many compliments and questions.

" —that's about to make bath time the most exciting time of the day. Its colorful flashing lights and continuous spray will delight them to no end — and with its 80-minute rechargeable battery life, this lil' guy can keep the fun going for as long as needed.

"We got this for our 5-month-old since he loves to try and hold/catch running water. He LOVES this! In the tub it gets him sooo excited. We have even taken it outside in his small, shallow splash pad, and it still works.

He loves catching the water and picking it up. And in the tub likes to try to sneak a sip haha. There are sensors on the bottom that when it hits water will turn it on, and when it needs to be charged, the water does not go very high or will just shut off. A definite bathtub fave for sure!

" —It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck facedown. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words"taco,""cat,""goat,""cheese," and"pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible.

The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!and my teenage sisters were fighting over who got to bring it to camp, so I had to buy two copies! It's such a fun party game, it is guaranteed to bring the laughs.

" —packed with all sorts of on-the-go functionality and perfect for the handy person or DIY-er on your list who"has everything" . Each pen is made with heavy-duty aluminum, and between the two, they'll get a flathead and Phillips screwdriver, a ruler, a bubble level, a touchscreen stylus, a bottle opener, an LED light, and — of course — a retractable pen for writing stuff.

It's important to note that this is a *set* of pens with different functions. Each pen comes with ink installed plus an additional ink refill. :"Bought for a stocking stuffer. My daughter-in-law is a house appraiser and loved this.

It has many functions that she can use without having to bring a large tool with her. She was very happy with it.

" —"A great gadget gift for the handyman or handywoman! This tiny tool fits in a pocket, tool kit, car, purse, etc. It is great to have so many accessories accessible in one small tool. The hammer is perfect when you are hanging nails on the wall; the locking mechanism is great to make sure that children can’t access any of the tools. It’s heavy-duty but not heavy.

Very easy to use, and it's been a lifesaver during the holidays and birthdays with kids' toys.

" —because they might already own every Jellycat that exists, but do they own this mug? Their collection is calling its name. Plus, any bad day is going to feel *slightly* better when they look down at its smiling face.

"This mug is toooo cute! Perfect for your Sunday coffee time. The best thing it is dishwasher safe as well.

" —that'll inspire them to put down their phones and pick up something that'll engage their brain in a totally different way . This 3D brain teaser game has 500 puzzles to pick from and a built-in timer for endless fun challenges, and it all comes in a compact case they can easily take on trips.that shows how to play!

In short, you pick a 2D or 3D puzzle from the guide and set it up to match the image. Start the timer and work to solve the puzzle with the remaining pieces. When done, stop the clock and record your time. Friends can challenge each other, or you can play solo to try and beat your own best score.

It requiressays,"We love the classic version in our home, and it's been in heavy rotation since we got our hands on it. The object of the game is to finish a puzzle using all 12 Kanoodle pieces. The 2D version lies flat, while the 3D version requires you to build a pyramid of pieces. Simple, fun, and challenging .

""My kids love this game! It’s portable and can be taken in the car for road trips also. Good stocking stuffer.

" —era and try to locate the Cornelia Street sign, or search for the elusive white cardigan in the woodsy world of"This is such an amazing creation. You can tell the illustrator put in SO MUCH WORK into researching the Tay universe and capturing absolutely every detail possible of her entire career. I gasped at the, 'No, it's Becky' reference! A job very well done.

I am so happy I purchased this!!

" —that is so wonderfully strange and adorable, it makes a perfect gift for humans of any age. I mean, pull the zipper and you get the experience of shaving a sheep! And when he's looking a bit cold, you can zip his coat back on! Your little one will get a kick out of this lil' guy's shapeshifting ability, and any adults in need of a stress-relieving desk buddy will have the perfect one now.

"I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel.

Adorable. Would recommend to everyone.

" —, which might be the coolest and weirdest kids' toy I've seen to date. These tactile sticks can be molded and shaped into whatever their brain can cook up — and no, there's no sticky mess to clean up afterward. These are genius for travel or restaurants , and when they're done, you can place them back in the canister until the next play sesh. :"Wikki Stix are always a win.

We used them as stocking stuffers. My kids got phones, a computers, and remote control cars, but what did they do for the first hour? Sit at the kitchen table with Wikki Stix saying we needed forks so they could make a forky! 🤣 It was awesome.

Simple, classic fun.

" —so they can play some tunes to entertain friends and family at a moment's notice. They can even wear it as a necklace!that's hilarious, but also kinda therapeutic? Now when you ask them how work or school was after a particularly long, exhausting day, they can just press this button and let the goat speak for them:"AAAAHHHHH!!!!

"It also comes with a 32-page illustrated booklet all about goats. Not gonna lie, you're probably going to regret this purchase after listening to a few hundred bleats 😂.

"This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises, we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle, and move on throughout our day. No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends.

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: Our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.