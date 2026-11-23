Life is wayyyyy too short to afford to be boring.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. As a Senior Shopping Writer at BuzzFeed, I specialize in a broad range of topics, including beauty, cleaning, fashion, personal care, home, fitness, and my beloved “TikTok made me buy it.

” My work has been featured across lifestyle and writing publications during my ten years in the digital media space, including Bustle, HuffPost, HelloGiggles, and The Washington Post.. These"immersive mini murder mysteries" are a more visual version of Murdle, with 80 crime scenes that can take place anywhere from a bakery to a casino to a chess tournament to a farm to the opera.

Also read Products in food-inspired colors like matcha and ube are popping up in unexpected places

Plus, these clues are sometimes so funny that you'll be like,"Wow, I've been laughing about fictional humans in peril a lot.

" "Amazing! These puzzles are so fun. It’s nice that they start easy and get harder, so you can get used to the format first, then continue to be challenged as you learn how they work. , with its first-ever 3D design on the inside.

This will give you all the warm and fuzzy spiced cookie vibes while also hydrating your lips the way this beloved holy grail always does, thanks to its nourishing blend of shea butter, vitamin C, and murumuru. I am in LOVE with this new gingerbread version!!! It smells SO cozy and has the perfect blend of sweet with a hint of warm spice.

It's such a treat to put it on at the end of the day and go to bed tasting like a whole holiday. My lips are always kind of raw and dry by the end of the night , but I get instant relief from this the same way I do with all Laneige Lip Sleep Masks, and my lips feel nice and hydrated in the morning.so you always have an adorable little copilot for all the 🥴🥴🥴 moments of your month.

This fix-it pairs perfectly with a box of your favorite Pop-Tarts! :"I had a bout of back and pelvic pain due to an ovarian cyst, and I needed something to survive the pain. I had never been a heating pad person, so I figured I'd get something small, cute, and unassuming. This guy got the job done!

I brought it to work, heated it up in the microwave when I needed it, and the heat lasted quite a while. Not to mention, it's adorable!

" —featuring iconic works by the famed Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai — these Band-Aids are part of a collaboration with the iconic museum, so now whenever you get an"ouchie," you can be a walking work of art for everyone around you. "So totally awesome. 😬 I needed new Band-Aids — I’m always doing something ridiculous, and with these, so pretty.

I have one cat that likes to let me know when she’s done with pets, and I have claw marks from her — not to mention my general clumsiness with gardening and cooking. Love them!!

" —that said,"Step aside, Magic 8 Ball. Daddy's home.

" This fortune-telling pickle has over 100 witty responses to your most burning yes-or-no questions and has proved itself a big hit at parties, offices, and"break the ice" gatherings. "I was a fortune teller at a party. Got tons of laughter when I said, 'Let me ask my pickle!

' The pickle has good, humorous answers. " —, a ~limited edition~ offering for anyone who wants to smell as dreamy as a warm, nutty, vaguely Nutella-esque cookie that just came fresh out of the oven, while also feeling squeeeeaky clean.that's part night-light, part"candle," and alllllll cuteness. It comes in two modes — yellow and orange — that are both fully dimmable, making it super versatile on your nightstand depending on what kind of light you need.

"So so cute! Perfect as a night-light or decorative touch. It has two different light modes. It's small and easy to use.

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Bonus that it's dimmable in both modes. I was planning to give it as a gift, but it was too cute. I kept one and bought a second as a gift. Absolutely love.

❤️" —for some extra cuteness when you need it most. Reviewers mention this is a big hit among coworkers in their office and also mention using it in settings like classrooms and hospital rooms! :"This desk goose is really cute and fun. It’s a nice desk decoration, and I liked that you can play around with decorating it.

It adds a funny, cheerful touch to a desk or shelf. Great gift idea too.

" —so everyone in your viewing party has something to squeeze onto when"OH MY GOD, WAS THAT AN INTERCEPTION? " and"THAT REF HAS NO IDEA WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT!! " inevitably happen to you. "These are SOOOO cute!

Several NFL teams are available. Quality is very good. They are squishy and soft and would make a unique gift. I like the fact that they come in a soft square container made of the same material.

I recommend them!

" —for anyone on their"happy accidents" beat — this itty bitty set comes with everything you need to create three tiny masterpieces of your very own. "I have to admit I was skeptical because of the price and size.

However, I got these for my husband for his birthday , and what a find!!

"happy plants" Lego botanicals everyone loves putting on their bookshelves or their desks at work. These are the ultimate mood-boosting fidgets for anyone who needs an extra reason to smile on a gray morning, and they will look darling on dorm desks, offices, and bookshelves. I like having it on my coffee table for guests or myself to fidget with, because they both rock, including horse, duck, and gourd-themed versions.

I will never NOT toast with one of these thick-rimmed, oh-so-satisfying glasses in hand!

"I love how big and heavy this glass is! It feels so nice in your hand and is easy to grasp. It makes it fun to sip out of a cute glass; everyone in my family has their own unique design!

" —that will sit at your desk and lightly judge you for scrolling on Instagram during work hours all day long. Much like its predecessor, thethis is made of soft silicone and has several dimming options with timers, so it's perfect as a little night-light for your bedside table or desk, or a portable light when you need the bathroom at night.

"OMG, this is soooo cute. I bought it for my coworker as a gift for her promotion. She absolutely loves it. It gives off a decent amount of light for a small lamp, and the colors are so pretty!

" —that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower. For those new to the concept — instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.

My whole life, I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. Tthat you're supposed to fill in with literally just *one* color per page.

The page indicates where the one color should go, resulting in a deeply satisfying end result image without having to interrupt your ~flow~ by choosing new colors for everything in the frame. :"SUCH a great introduction to color by numbers! Lots of cozy, peaceful scenes to pick from, and the book size is great for carrying around with you. All you need is a small packet ofand you're set!

They don't bleed through either, thanks to the thick, one-sided paper. It's also super fun to slowly reveal the whole picture by coloring in only the areas with the 'O.' I can't wait to work through this one and invest in more of these books! Well worth the money if you want a relaxing new hobby!

" —to replace expensive, one-time use dryer sheets, and make your laundry a HECK of a lot more efficient — these help significantly shorten drying time, collect pet hair caught on your clothes, and even help soften fabric for a more ~luxurious~ post-laundered experience. "I love these dryer balls! They do everything they say they do. These dryer balls dry the laundry much faster than without them.

I would say probably 20 minutes faster, and they don't need to go back in again. I love that they are organic and reusable. I also love that it reduces wrinkles and static cling. I haven't used any essential oils on them yet, but I like that I have the option.

The only thing I don't like about these is the noise they make in the dryer. It's loud. But for how much faster things dry, and all the other benefits, it's worth it. I would definitely recommend!

" —that comes with a literal! lump! of coal!!!! that tastes like marshmallow fluff, along with an Eggnog and Cotton Candy Snow. These cute little bundles full of shea butter, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, and beeswax will keep your lips soft, hydrated, and deeeelicious all winter long.with notes of fresh pine and sparkling mint, so your whole wardrobe can smell like a magical night in Whoville. Warning: your small heart may grow three sizes when you smell this.

, except you don't need fictional money, and you can do it with your human hands??? This lets you build oh-so-cozy little setups like bedrooms, bakeries, and even amusement parks with blank canvases and sticker sheets.

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"This sticker scene was so much fun to put together and surprisingly relaxing. It kept me entertained and gave me a nice break from constantly scrolling on my phone. The stickers are cute, the scenes are enjoyable to create, and it feels rewarding to see everything come together. If you’re looking for a simple hobby that helps you unwind and stay off social media for a bit, I highly recommend giving this a try!

" —perfect for the fridge so you can add some little accents to the room *and* keep track of all your invites and cards from pals. "These tiny vases with super strong magnets are adorable!! They even arrived with a bunch of miniature artificial flowers, which I hadn't expected. I love these!

They look great and hold tight on the fridge!

" —that's basically the feisty lil' sister of a lava lamp with some handy STEM lessons to boot — each of these mesmerizing gadgets comes with a science kit explaining how a twister forms, travels, and impacts the environment.t even came with some foam balls so you can see the tornado better and some snowflake glitter specs.on-theme night-light when you read yourself to sleep each night. And no doubt you'll want to pull it out for the"ooh la la!!

" factor when other bookish people come to visit! :"I got this as a gift for my bookworm, my daughter. The book can open to any page, and it lights up with a soothing, gentle light, but bright enough to read! My daughter loves it and uses it nearly daily.

" —that will be an absolute blast to build with the fam, especially if you collect the new versions of these that come out every year! "This is an adorable and highly detailed set of snowmen. One has glasses and holds a cute little lamp, while the other holds a candy cane.

It is a very easy build that took us about 15 minutes total. The little rings on top are perfect for hanging them on a Christmas tree. This was such a fun activity for the kids to build their own ornaments!

" —, a seasonal fan-favorite so beloved that many reviewers confessed stocking up on it to use it year round. With a soft foaming combo of"spiced cookie butter, silky cream, and pure vanilla," whomst among us would be able to resist?? It smells so good, it makes washing your hands something you want to do again and again. I wish they had soap that smelled like this when I was growing up, lol.

It smells good enough to eat!

" —that looks like a little floral arrangement at rest and fans out into gorgeous coasters with flower trimmings when it's in use. You can get them in a zillion different colors, so you can have a whole rainbow of them waiting to go on your kitchen counter!

"Very cute. The coaster is big enough for a large mug; It’s thick enough to protect a wooden surface from a hot cup. The stitches are even and neat, and the colors are as pictured.

" —so precious that you'll be like,"Look at my son! " every time someone gets into your car.

This comes in eight different styles, so you're bound to find one that suits your adorable needs.dark chocolate balsamic vinegar that will maybe turn you and your loved ones into absolute monsters at the dinner table — this dense, rich flavor is perfect for complementing sweet treats like berries and ice cream, or adding unexpected depth to a steak marinade or dipped crusty bread.designed to help you spread butter in the most yeehaw way possible. Put a butter stick in the boot, and you can use it to coat your corn, veggies, rolls, toast, and more.

It even has a little cap to keep your butter safe!

"We are obsessed with our butter boot! Our grown kids are all getting one for Christmas — going to wrap in a red bandana and tie with twine to keep the theme alive! Get one- your corn on the cob will thank you!

" —you will love as a mess-free, quiet, all-ages way to decompress and keep your mind occupied. A lot of teachers and doctors use these for classrooms and waiting rooms! Kids are always reaching for it when they come in, and it's popular with my K-1 students as well as coworkers! It's a fun way to keep hands busy while we talk, and I've noticed it helps some students relax and settle in.

The key — it is easy to clean! This has definitely become one of the favorite fidgets in my office. If you work with kids or just want a fun sensory activity, I'd definitely recommend it.

" —you can get featuring all your most beloved characters, from Charlie Brown to Snoopy and Woodstock to Lucy herself . Come for the nostalgia, but stay for the truly decadent scents!to make you the ultimate host of wine and cheese nights ... *or* just an elite experience curating your own snack-and-vino vibe at home. I had about three to four fairly decent-sized chocolates on top. These were a hit, and everyone thought they were in a nice restaurant with the setup!!

" —you can get in a ton of adorable patterns, from corgis to cardinals to penguins to the DEEPLY beloved Highland cow. I bought several of these for my mom when she was in the hospital. They looked so cute that I bought myself two. Watch the video on how to do it first, though.

There is a QR code in the instructions that takes you to a video. Watch that first.for anyone whose little goth heart loves florals. Reviewers love using these as understated accents in their home decor and giving them as gifts! :"They were easy to assemble, come with lots of extra stem pieces so you can make the stem longer or shorter, they look great and last forever!

" —you can use in your office or your kitchen for whenever you need a little treat, and you need it ASAP. You can use this for everything from gumballs to M&Ms to jelly beans to Skittles to candy corn to nuts!! The world is your delicious oyster!!!! It has that classic old-school look that instantly adds charm and personality to the room.

The colors are vibrant, the globe is clear and sturdy, and the metal base gives it a solid, well-made feel. It works smoothly, dispenses gumballs perfectly, and is fun for both kids and adults.mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on . My husband bought the desk version for me, and I can always count on it to make me laugh.

I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.