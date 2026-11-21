Mobile County jurors in a murder trial involving an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on Interstate 165 told a judge Friday that they are stuck.

MOBILE, Ala. - Jurors in a murder trial involving an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on Interstate 165 told a judge Friday that they are stuck.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis delivered what is known as the “dynamite charge,” a set of instructions designed to break a deadlocked jury. Jurors deliberated for another 90 minutes before the judge sent them home for the weekend. The daylong deliberations Friday followed about three hours and 15 minutes of deliberations Thursday.

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Jurors are trying to decide whether Dayell Lavon Davis fatally shot a 15-year-old girl and wounded her 9-year-old cousin in January 2024 while they were riding in a Nissan Armada as he was driving alongside in another vehicle. The defendant told investigators that he fired his gun after someone in the other vehicle fired.

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“This is definitely one of the longest, but maybe the longest deliberation I’ve ever had after a trial,” defense attorney Megan Allgood said. Jurors at one point asked the judge to repeat the legal definition of intentional murder, and they rewatched the entire recorded interrogation that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office conducted with the defendant. Allgood said it is difficult to predict what a jury might do.

“I have no idea where they’re going,” she said. “I do appreciate that they are obviously taking this very seriously and considering all of the evidence, but I have no idea where their thoughts are. ”