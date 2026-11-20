NBC 10 News has obtained two notes from the jury foreperson and transcripts of sidebar discussions between Judge William Sullivan and the attorneys.

The appeal focuses on whether Clancy can be retried after her first trial ended in a mistrial. Her defense argues the judge should have questioned a holdout juror further before declaring the jury deadlocked.

NBC 10 News has obtained two notes from the jury foreperson and transcripts of sidebar discussions between Judge William Sullivan and the attorneys. NBC 10 News has obtained two notes from the jury foreperson and transcripts of sidebar discussions between Judge William Sullivan and the attorneys. The records show the disagreement over the juror and the judge’s decision not to remove him from the panel.

Also read Lindsay Clancy files appeal ahead of March 2027 retrial

In the first note, the foreperson said a juror was unable to follow the judge’s instructions on reasonable doubt. Judge William Sullivan indicates he was going to declare a mistrial before changing course and giving Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney one hour to appeal as the jury in the case has indicated they they are unable to reach a verdict on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass.

Sullivan brought the jurors to the bench individually and asked whether they could follow his instructions. The holdout juror answered, "Yes, sir.

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" Sullivan then re-instructed the jury about his instructions on reasonable doubt. A day later, the foreperson sent another note saying the juror had acknowledged doubt but refused to apply it to the verdict. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and defendant Lindsay Clancy listen to Judge William Sullivan speak with the jury after declaring a mistrial at court in Plymouth, Mass. , on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked Sullivan to remove the juror and replace him with an alternate. The judge said no. Transcripts show Reddington and Sullivan arguing during a sidebar. Reddington told the judge, "It’s just not right. It stinks.

It’s not right, judge.

" Sullivan responded, "I don’t think it stinks," and said he did not appreciate the personal attacks. After Reddington continued to push for the issue to be addressed in open court, Sullivan brought the arguments into the courtroom. Reddington said the juror had lied to the judge about following the law. Sullivan ultimately declined to remove the juror and Clancy’s attorneys later asked Sullivan to dismiss the charges, arguing that a retrial would violate her protection against double jeopardy.

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Sullivan rejected that motion, and the defense appealed. The SJC’s decision to hear the case before all seven justices is significant, former prosecutor Margaret McLean said.

“Getting all seven justices to hear this in January is huge,” she said, adding that a ruling for the defense could change the law on how much a judge can intervene with a deliberating jury. Orange Beach public works director gets probation, suspended sentence in sting caseALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayMobile Police investigating near elementary school after person found shot multiple times A shooting investigation unfolded on N. Thompson Drive, directly behind Eichold-Mertz Elementary School, after at least one person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Information from the scene indicates one