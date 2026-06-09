Jury hears opposing views on rescue response in trial on deadly heli-ski crash that killed Czech billionaire

Jurors entered the second week of a wrongful death trial Monday over a March 2021 heli-ski crash near the Knik Glacier that killed Czech billionaire Petr Kellner and four others.

Monday over a March 2021 heli-ski crash near the Knik Glacier that killed Czech billionaire Petr Kellner and four others, with dueling testimony focused on whether operators failed to launch an emergency response quickly enough — and whether those alleged failures violated rules or merely fell short of industry best practices.

The lawsuit, filed by the representative of Kellner’s estate on behalf of his family, alleges Kellner survived the initial impact but died before rescuers arrived becausePhotos of the helicopter wreckage that claimed the lives of four people, including Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, shown in court during the second week of Kellner's family's wrongful death trial. Corey Taylor, a helicopter operations expert witness, testified that Tordrillo Mountain Lodge did not take key steps after the helicopter went missing.

“They did not,” Taylor said. “They did not,” Taylor replied. Defense attorneys, however, pressed Taylor on whether the actions at issue necessarily amounted to regulatory violations, drawing a distinction between minimum requirements and ideal practice.

“I think that they were probably within the FAA regulations, but I would consider it to be outside best practice,” Taylor said. The crash occurred March 27, 2021, during a heli-skiing trip booked through Tordrillo Mountain Lodge and flown by Wasilla-based Soloy Helicopters LLC, according to federal investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded the crash was caused by pilot error during a whiteout encounter and said theafter losing visual reference in blowing snow while attempting to land on a ridgeline. Helicopter operations expert witness Corey Taylor showing the jury how pilots rely on flag markings for safe landing in snowy conditions.

The wrongful death suit names Soloy Helicopters, Triumvirate LLC — which does business as Tordrillo Mountain Lodge — and Third Edge Alaska LLC, a guiding and operations company that was administratively dissolved in 2022. Guides Sean McManamy, 38, of GirdwoodA sixth person, Czech snowboarder David Horváth, survived.

The NTSB reported delays in activating an emergency response plan, including that the “flight follower” assigned to track the helicopter waited 41 minutes after the last recorded signal before notifying a supervisor, and that it was 1 hour, 50 minutes, before the lodge’s flight team notified Soloy the aircraft was overdue. The NTSB said a rescue team reached the scene about 5 hours and 40 minutes after the crash.

A photo displayed in court details the distance additional helicopters were from the crash site in Petr Kellner's family's wrongful death suit.he was trapped in the wreckage for hours and last saw Kellner walking outside after the crash. The NTSB said it could not determine whether an earlier rescue would have saved the passengers who died, but its medical team concluded a quicker rescue would have reduced Horváth’s injuries. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to





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