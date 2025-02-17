Jury Foreman: CNN's Internal Communications Showed 'Defamation With Malice'

A jury foreman who found CNN guilty of defaming U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young believes the network's internal communications were damning evidence. Katy Svitenko, in her first interview since the trial, told Fox News Digital that the network's employees' messages, including one calling Young a 's---bag,' contributed to the jury's decision. She also expressed skepticism about Alex Marquardt's testimony about contacting Young, saying she didn't believe he made a genuine attempt to call.

The foreman of the jury that found CNN committed defamation against U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young doesn't believe the network did itself any favors during the high-stakes trial. 'I think it may change the way a lot of people look at CNN and maybe not take their news 100% to be correct,' Katy Svitenko told Fox News Digital in her first interview.

Last month, Svitenko and five other jurors sided with Young, who had accused CNN of defaming him in a November 2021 report led by correspondent Alex Marquardt. The report implied Young illegally profited when helping people evacuate Afghanistan on the 'black market' during the Biden administration's military withdrawal from the Taliban-run country that year. After the jury reached its defamation verdict and ruled Young could seek punitive damages, Young and CNN reached a settlement. Svitenko, a retired schoolteacher, believes CNN’s internal communications were among the most damning evidence shown during the trial. Messages presented to the jury included one CNN staffer calling him a 's---bag' and an 'a--hole,' one saying he has a 'punchable face.' Marquardt's own message telling a colleague 'we're gonna nail this Zachary Young mf---er' was often cited throughout the trial. 'Some of those emails reminded me of middle school name-calling of people that they had never even met, or didn't know or, you know, bullying. And it was those emails that gave us the defamation charge,' Svitenko reacted. 'Alex Marquardt had put in an email, ‘I'm going to nail this Zachary Young.' At that point it seemed as though he had put a target on Mr. Young's back, and he was not going to let up until he reached his goal… It was obvious to the entire jury that he was out to get him.' That was the moment Svitenko decided it was defamation with malice. 'The jury pretty much agreed… those emails among the CNN employees were pretty bad. And not just one, it was several, at various levels throughout the corporation,' she said to Fox News Digital. CNN employees who testified would have had to get 'on their hands and knees begging' for forgiveness for her to even consider an alternative outcome than defamation once she saw how they spoke about Young. 'It was just the opposite,' Svitenko said. 'The more they talked, the more unfair we thought it was.' Svitenko particularly had several qualms towards Marquardt, who testified that he only tried calling Young one time during a 2-week period before CNN aired the report. 'If I were going to interview someone, and I really wanted to get the information, I would have called several times a day, different times a day, night, until I could get in touch with this person,' she said to Fox News Digital. The phone call became a point of contention during the trial, as the plaintiff suggested Marquardt staged a fake phone call to Young for the cameras. Raw behind-the-scenes footage unearthed from the trial showed Marquardt joking it was 'theater' to colleagues after he dialed Young on his cellphone. Marquardt testified that he called the number he believed to belong to Young and dismissed the 'theater' line as a reference to an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch. Svitenko said Marquardt’s joke was 'ridiculous,' and she isn’t convinced he bothered to call Young. 'I thought that after he said ‘theater,’ and then had a little grin or a little giggle there at the end. To me, that was just the same as him saying, ‘OK, I was acting. I've just completed my acting job,’ which was the follow-up to the telephone call that he was trying to call Zak,' Svitenko said. 'Some believe that he actually did try to make a telephone call. I personally did not believe that he had attempted to make a phone call,' she continued to Fox News Digital. 'To me, it didn't fly. I didn't think it was true.' Questions remain about whether Marquardt actually called Young. One thing that was not in doubt, however, is how jurors personally felt about the CNN correspondent. 'He was arrogant. He acted as though he really didn't need to be there… he was far too important to be sitting there on the witness stand. And also, he had a memory lapse. If I recall correctly, many of his answers were ‘I don't recall,’' Svitenko said. 'And ‘I don't feel the need to apologize,’ we heard that over and over and over,' she continued. 'If this were one of my employees… I would have set that person down and said, ‘Listen, you are potentially going to cause this company millions and millions and millions of dollars. Go do your job. Be nice. Don't be arrogant… don't go down there and act like you're too good to be there.





