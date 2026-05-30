Jury finds Sandy man guilty of negligent homicide in the death of longtime Bees announcer

A jury has found a Sandy man guilty of negligent homicide in the death of longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke.

A jury has found a Sandy man guilty of negligent homicide in the death of longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke. Klauke, a longtime Bees announcer, was killed in a June 2024 auto-pedestrian crash.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill's office announced Friday that a 3rd District Court jury found Douglas Richard Milne, 66, guilty of negligent homicide in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed Klauke nearly two years ago. On the night of June 10, 2024, police responded to a man who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10600 South and 1300 East in Sandy, just before 8:30 p.m. Witnesses stated the man, Klauke, was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Milne, who was making a right-hand turn onto 1300 East, police said in charging documents.

"Witnesses confirmed that the light to head north and south had been red, and that Klauke had the green walk light," the documents read. Video footage during the night of the incident allegedly shows Milne driving eastbound on 10600 South, passing the 1300 East intersection, then making a U-turn behind a vehicle waiting at a red light to turn southbound onto 1300 East, police said.

After completing the U-turn, Milne did not slow down before then turning to go north on 1300 East and striking Klauke while he was still in the crosswalk, according to charging documents.

"Klauke was thrown 30 feet, and the defendant was estimated to have been driving 20 mph at impact. The footage confirms the defendant did not brake before turning the corner," the documents read. During an interview with police, Milne stated, "He did not see anything as he turned and believed he had slowed down for the turn," according to charging documents.

He also told police that he believed Klauke "must have been crouching," which is why he didn't see him, and confirmed that the sun was not in his eyes at the time of the crash, according to charging documents. Charges were filed against Milne in November 2024 by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office for one count of class A misdemeanor negligent homicide and an infraction count for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The trial began on Tuesday, with the case going to the jury on Thursday. After a two-day trial, the jury reached a verdict within a matter of hours of deliberations, finding Milne guilty on both counts, the district attorney's office said in its press release.

"We mourn the loss of Steve Klauke and hope that his loved ones believe they received some measure of justice and accountability for the loss of their loved one. Though this is not perfect justice, if it were perfect, he would still be here with them today," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in a statement.with the Bees in 1994, when the team debuted as the Salt Lake Buzz.

He retired after nearly three decades as "the voice of the bees" in 2023. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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