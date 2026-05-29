Jury Convicts Man in Stabbing Death of University Student; Police Apologize for Arresting Victim

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak. Digwa falsely claimed self-defense and alleged racist attack. Police initially arrested Nowak, delaying medical aid. Digwa's mother hid the murder weapon. Elon Musk criticized police actions.

In a rare moment of honesty after murdering Henry Nowak, Vickrum Digwa admitted: 'I'm a fool.

' But what he failed to acknowledge was that he was also a coward and a liar. Having pulled a knife on his unarmed victim, he stabbed him five times. Two of the wounds were inflicted to the back of the 18-year-old's body as he desperately tried to run away. Another blow from the knife penetrated young Mr Nowak's chest and lung, cutting a major vein in the process and causing him to slowly start drowning in his own blood.

But rather than call an ambulance, 23-year-old Digwa set about trying to save his own skin. First he attempted to dispose of the 8in-long knife he would claim that as a Sikh he was entitled to carry for religious reasons.

Then he set about creating a story that painted the first-year finance student at Southampton University as the drunken aggressor and himself as the victim of a vile racist attack - his 'trump card'. In the 999 call, officers were fed Digwa's warped version of events. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife.

Henry was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family. In so doing, they were not told one key fact - that Mr Nowak had been repeatedly stabbed. At the time Mr Nowak - who had in fact drunk less than the drink-drive limit - was lying on his side, telling police he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe.

But Digwa and his family, who had by then gathered at the scene, claimed the dying young man was 'pretending' and that he should just stand up. And so it was Mr Nowak - not Digwa - who was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and put in handcuffs. It meant there was a further delay before officers realised how seriously injured the student was, called an ambulance and started to try to save his life.

All of which was to no avail. Digwa was then arrested and charged with the killing. But during a two-week trial, he continued his web of lies - admitting to stabbing Mr Nowak but saying he had acted in the 'heat of the moment' in self-defence. The student, he claimed, had attempted to grab the ceremonial dagger he was wearing in a sheath around his neck - leaving him no option but to react.

However, after deliberating for just six hours yesterday, the jury at Southampton Crown Court found Digwa guilty of murder and of possessing a bladed weapon. His mother, 53-year-old Kiran Kaur, who had taken the knife from the scene before hiding it at the family home, was convicted of assisting an offender. As the verdicts were returned, Mr Nowak's parents broke down in tears.

Judge William Mousley KC told Digwa he would be sentenced on Monday and praised those watching from the public gallery for the 'dignity and respect' they had shown throughout. And Robert France, Deputy Chief Constable for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police, apologised for his force's actions, saying: 'I'm sorry that Henry's life couldn't be saved that night, and I'm sorry that he was handcuffed and arrested. He was the victim.

' Yet his words are unlikely to quell the controversy about a case that has snowballed online in recent days since coming to the attention of Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Responding to a comment on social media site X by far-Right activist Tommy Robinson about the 'outrageous' arrest of Mr Nowak, Musk wrote: 'I am happy to fund a wrongful death lawsuit against these disgusting excuses for law enforcement.

Digwa's mother Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting an offender by stashing the murder weapon. They damn well better have been fired.

' He went on to highlight what he said were the case's 'double standards', asking why it had not received the same level of publicity or attracted the sort of protests as did the death of George Floyd - an African American convicted felon and drug addict who died while being restrained by a white police officer in Minnesota, during an arrest in 2020. That officer, Derek Chauvin, is currently serving a 20-year murder sentence.

Musk added: 'This poor boy was running away from someone who stabbed him & stole his phone, but the police in the UK attacked him instead of his murderer!

' During the trial, forensic pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery told the court Mr Nowak's handcuffing by police had no impact on his death. This was because the stab wound was 'in a difficult area to find' and 'they would not have been able to do anything about it'. The case has sparked widespread outrage and debate about police conduct and racial bias in the UK. The Nowak family expressed relief at the verdict but called for accountability.

As Digwa awaits sentencing, questions remain about how such a devastating sequence of events could have unfolded





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder False Arrest Police Misconduct Self-Defense Claim Elon Musk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Middleton police searching for man linked to tavern hit-and-run: policeNorth Middleton police are searching for a man believed to be linked to a hit-and-run at a Cumberland County tavern, according to a news release.

Read more »

23-Year-Old Sikh Man Vickrum Digwa Guilty for Murdering Anglo-Polish Student Henry NowakIn December 2025, Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man from Southampton, was found guilty of murdering Henry Nowak, a 23-year-old student from Poland. Digwa claimed Nowak had committed racist abuse against him, but it was revealed he lied and ignored fatal wounds inflicted by his victim handcuffed to police.

Read more »

Sikh killer who used bogus racism allegations to trick police into arresting dying victim is convicted of murderA Sikh killer who used bogus racism allegations to trick police into arresting his dying victim has been convicted of murder. Vickrum Digwa, 23, attacked stranger Henry Nowak, 18, with an eight-inch ceremonial blade before telling the first officers on the scene that he had been the victim of racist abuse, ensuring they promptly arrested the fatally injured man instead. The police blunder caused outrage on social media during the trial, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the police. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the circumstances of Mr Nowak's wrongful arrest.

Read more »

'Significant police presence' expected in Naperville on Monday ahead of teen gathering, police warnPolice in a western suburb of Chicago are warning residents to expect a 'significant police presence' on Monday in anticipation of a teen gathering.

Read more »