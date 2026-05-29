Jury convicts driver of negligent homicide in death of former Bees announcer Steve Klauke

A jury found the driver who killed longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke guilty of negligent homicide.On Friday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim

Steve Klauke, who was the Voice of the Salt Lake Bees for 29 seasons, died June 10, 2024. A jury found the driver who killed longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke guilty of negligent homicide.

On Friday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced that a 3rd District Court jury found Douglas Richard Milne guilty. Klauke, the voice of the Bees for nearly 30 years, was struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk at 1300 East and 10600 South, according to Sandy police.

Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke retiring after 30 years “We appreciate that the jury agreed with our argument that the defendant’s negligence while driving caused the death of a beloved member of our community. We mourn the loss of Steve Klauke and hope that his loved ones believe they received some measure of justice and accountability for the loss of their loved one.

Though this is not perfect justice, if it were perfect, he would still be here with them today,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“ We thank our prosecutor Brandon Simmons, our Social Worker Jaynie Palmer, who worked with the victim’s family, and our support staff for their work on this case over the last two years. We appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by the Sandy Police Department that helped lead to this guilty verdict. ”Officials said footage confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck did not brake before making the turn.

Charges dismissed for woman without right hand cited for holding phone while driving The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Four people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireWaterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

School officials assured parents that everyone on the campThe body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane. Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing mA crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.





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