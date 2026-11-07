Jury begins deliberating in the trial of the ex-officer accused of killing Sandra Birchmore

Jurors deliberated for a little more than three hours before going home for the weekend.

A photo of Sandra Birchmore is displayed during a Stronger Together Standout gathering, where the groups Free Karen Read, Justice for Sandra Birchmore & Justice for Juston Root protested together, outside of the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Nov. 13, 2024, in Canton, Mass.

Federal prosecutors say Matthew Farwell killed Sandra Birchmore, 23, and tried to stage her death as a suicide on Feb. 1, 2021, after learning she was pregnant with what he thought was his child. At the time, Farwell was a married detective with the Stoughton Police Department, where Birchmore had participated in a youth program as a child.

Also read Key moments from trial of Matthew Farwell, ex-cop charged with killing Sandra Birchmore

“You know on Feb. 1 Matthew Farwell didn’t go to Sandra Birchmore’s apartment for a clean break,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Fogarty told the jury. “He went to clean up the mess he created for himself years earlier, a mess that could bring serious charges and destroy his life. He cleaned up the mess by taking Sandra’s life. ” Lawyers for Farwell, who is now 40, acknowledge he had an extramarital relationship with Birchmore.

But they say he didn’t kill her and didn’t have sex with her until she was old enough to consent under Massachusetts law. They also argued that Birchmore had threatened suicide before and took her own life after Farwell left her apartment the night of her death.

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Massachusetts State Police officers and investigators, some with personal connections to Farwell, quickly concluded Birchmore’s death was a suicide after she was found slumped on her apartment floor with a strap around her neck.

“When all is lost and all hope is gone and you’re alone in the world, are you going to pick your phone up or did she sit down and take that strap and make the pain stop? ” Farwell’s attorney, Kimberly Stevens, told the jury in closings. The nearly monthlong trial — with about 50 witnesses and 500 exhibits — has unfolded in federal court in Boston, partly because local prosecutors never brought criminal charges.

This photo provided by the Stoughton, Mass. , Police Department shows Matthew Farwell, a former police officer who pleaded not guilty Aug. 28, 2024, The defense contends there is no evidence that Birchmore was going to tell law enforcement about his alleged crimes. One of the investigators, Fogarty said, saw nothing suspicious in Birchmore’s apartment and concluded this was a “troubled girl who killed herself.

” The state’s medical examiner, relying partly on information from police, initially ruled that Birchmore died by suicide. The office has since changed the official manner of death to “undetermined. ”She had told dozens of friends about her pregnancy and, according to prosecutors, was thrilled to start her next chapter as a single mom. A stroller, still in the box, was found in her apartment along with an ultrasound photo pinned to her refrigerator.

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The FBI began looking into Birchmore’s death in 2023, partly at the urging of a former deputy chief at the Stoughton Police Department who had led an internal affairs investigation into Farwell and several other officers accused of misconduct. Federal investigators concluded the local probe was rushed and compromised. Farwell was interviewed for just 15 minutes in a parking lot, they said. Investigators didn’t take notes, examine him for injuries or sample his DNA.

Police did look at Farwell’s phone, but only after he had deleted texts with Birchmore. Farwell’s twin brother, Billy Farwell, testified that the lead investigator — a longtime family friend — told him he wanted the case closed and needed the investigation like he needed a “bullet in the head. ” The FBI investigation uncovered about 40,000 texts between Farwell and Birchmore, including some in which they reminisced about having sex when he was 27 and she was 15.

The text exchanges also showed how their relationship grew contentious as Birchmore pressed Farwell to get her pregnant and threatened to tell his wife about their relationship. Texts in late 2020, after she was pregnant, showed they argued over what role, if any, Farwell would play in the child’s life. At trial, a digital forensics expert testified that Birchmore’s phone stopped moving three minutes before the lobby security camera recorded Farwell leaving her building on the night of her death.

An expert hired by prosecutors, Dr. William Smock, testified that Birchmore’s injuries indicated she was strangled with a duffel bag strap and that she struggled before dying. A defense expert, Dr. Thomas Andrew, the former chief medical examiner in New Hampshire, dismissed Smock’s determination that it was a homicide.