Jury awards $176 million to family of brothers killed by child killer Rebecca Grossman in hit-and-run crash

A jury has awarded $176 million to the family of two young brothers killed by convicted child killer Rebecca Grossman in a hit-and-run crash in 2020. Grossman and her ex-lover, one-time pro baseball star Scott Erickson, were found to have acted with malice or oppression before the crash, and now face paying millions more in punitive damages.

Convicted child killer Rebecca Grossman and her ex-lover, one-time pro baseball star Scott Erickson , should pay $176 million to the grieving family of two young brothers slaughtered by the wealthy socialite in a terrible hit-and-run road crash, a jury decided Wednesday.

Grossman, 64 and the World Series-winning pitcher, 58, were also found to have acted with malice or oppression before the crash, meaning that they both face paying millions more in punitive damages - in addition to the $176 million compensatory damages. Jurors announced their verdict Wednesday in the eighth week of a civil wrongful death trial in which Grossman and Erickson were accused of sharing cocktails then racing each other in their cars just before she slammed into Mark, 11, and eight year-old Jacob Iskander.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for two days before reaching their verdict awarding the compensatory damages to the dead boys' parents, Nancy and Karim Iskander and their third son Zachary - who was five when he narrowly escaped death or serious injury in the same crash. The total $176 figure comprises $14 million to the parents for the loss of Mark and Jacob's love and companionship since the fatal crash and $93 million for the loss of their boys' love and companionship in the future.

Nancy Iskander was awarded $10 million for her severe emotional distress since the accident and $25 million for her future emotional distress. And the jury said brother Zachary should receive $6 million for past and $28 million for future serious emotional distress. In response to the Iskanders' original claim for a total of $439 million in compensatory damages, Grossman's attorney Esther Holm said that her imprisoned client would be willing to pay reasonable damages without specifying an amount.

Erickson's lawyer, Jeff Braun, offered a payout of $10 million. The jury also determined that Erickson was negligent and that his negligence was a substantial factor in the deaths of the boys. And the jury also decided that Grossman and Erickson acted in concert leading up to the deadly crash.

On the eight-page, 24-question special verdict form jurors had to ponder, they answered yes to questions 17 and 18 which asked if Grossman acted with malice or oppression and Erickson acted with fraud, as well as malice or oppression. That means both defendants now face paying separate punitive damages that are awarded as punishment for their despicable behavior that led to the deaths of the Iskander brothers.

Those punitive damages will be decided by the jury in a second verdict phase later, after panel members have heard evidence and testimony about the financial status of Grossman and Erickson. Jurors declared that the Westlake Village crosswalk where the accident happened was not in a dangerous condition, rejecting Grossman's contention that the Westlake Village crosswalk was partly to blame.

Karim and Nancy Iskander are seeking nearly half a billion dollars in damages for the loss of their two boys Grossman and Erickson were photographed attending a fundraising event in 2020 shortly before the accident. Erickson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and his criminal case was resolved in February 2022 After Wednesday's verdict, the Iskanders' attorney, Brian Panish, told Daily Mail, We're not done yet - there's more work to be done.

Grossman's speeding white Mercedes SUV collided with both children, fatally injuring them, at a pedestrian crossing in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, in September 2020, after she and Erickson both drank margaritas at a local bar. Grossman is currently serving 15 years to life in prison after jurors at her February 2024 criminal trial convicted her of two counts each of second degree murder and vehicular manslaughter, plus one of hit-and-run.

Erickson confessed on the witness stand during the civil trial that he lied to police about how much alcohol he had to drink before the deadly crash and admitted that he was convicted of DUI in Nevada 12 years ago. He also admitted that when police asked him to turn in the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash, he produced the wrong car for inspection at the time he owned two black Mercedes SUVs, illegally bearing the same license plate number





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