A federal jury found former Uber driver Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty on two arson counts for the Lachman Fire that reignited as the deadly Palisades Fire. He faces sentencing March 17 after a retrial that followed a hung jury.

A federal jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty Friday on both felony counts in his second trial for the fire that became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.

The 31-year-old former Uber driver was convicted of destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. He appeared pale and nervous as the verdict was read, staring ahead and showing no emotion. His brother and father, who were in court to support him, hugged in shock. Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.

Also read Jury begins deliberations in retrial of man charged with causing devastating Palisades in early 2025

Retrial Ends With Conviction

The two-week retrial followed a first trial that ended in a hung jury, deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquitting Rinderknecht on charges of destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire. Prosecutors then secured a superseding indictment with only two charges. The first charge now refers only to the Lachman Fire on New Year's Eve, not both the Lachman and Palisades fires.

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Prosecutors alleged Rinderknecht set a small brush fire early New Year's Day 2025 that firefighters quickly contained but which smoldered underground. Seven days later, Santa Ana winds reignited the holdover fire, and it grew into the Palisades Fire. The initial blaze, known as the Lachman Fire after a nearby street, was detected by environmental sensing platforms at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, and burned roughly five to eight acres of dense brush before being extinguished.

The Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres, killed 12 people, and destroyed 6,837 homes, businesses, and other structures. Starting in the Santa Monica Mountains, it burned through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and spread rapidly through Topanga and Malibu. It took more than three weeks for firefighters to corral the blaze, which was not fully contained until Jan. 31, 2025.

At the retrial, prosecutors built their case with surveillance footage of Rinderknecht's car in Pacific Palisades before the fire, GPS location data, and a green BIC barbecue lighter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams said in closing arguments Wednesday that DNA from the lighter matched Rinderknecht's. LAPD Detective Matt Castellichio testified the lighter was not a traditional smoker's lighter.

The government said Rinderknecht's phone showed he was the only person in the area when the fire started and suggested he called 911 to report the fire 16 times to create a backstory. Williams told jurors the calls were meant to create an alibi and that Rinderknecht had asked ChatGPT whether a person was at fault if a wildfire was caused by their cigarette. The only verdict you can reach is guilty, Williams said.

Defense Challenges Ignition Evidence

Defense attorney Steve Haney said Rinderknecht admitted to investigators he had the lighter, but it was found in the glove compartment of his rental car, not at the Lachman Fire scene. Haney said Rinderknecht dropped off a passenger in the Palisades, then walked up Hidden Buddha Hill hoping to see fireworks and ring in the new year. When he spotted the fire, Haney said, Rinderknecht called 911 several times but his cellphone was out of service range.

Haney argued Rinderknecht should be acquitted because nobody saw him start the fire, no camera recorded the ignition, and evidence at the Lachman Fire site was compromised because the scene was open to the public for days before police closed it. Retired Los Angeles Sheriff's Department arson and bomb investigator Ed Nordskog testified for the defense that it appeared hundreds of people visited the scene before it was locked down.

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The retrial also included an attempt to admit testimony from a fire investigator who said he photographed alleged firework stains on the driveway of NBA great Chris Bosh's mansion near where the blaze broke out. The judge denied the testimony, but investigator Cole spoke exclusively with The California Post. Cole said he spotted the marks in the driveway of Bosh's $11 million mansion while investigating near the suspected origin of the deadly blaze.

The ATF had just released the scene, Cole said, and from the hill above the residence they observed two or three stains that looked like firework stains. A statement from Bosh and his wife said: We were not in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Eve 2024 or New Year's Day 2025. We were at our residence in Austin, Texas. To our knowledge, our Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests during that time.

First Trial Details Anger Claims

Haney had argued throughout both trials that the New Year's fire was caused by fireworks. He also pointed to video evidence regarding the barbecue-style lighter. In a nearly one-minute video, a lighter similar to the one found in Rinderknecht's car was shown trying to light a foil oven pan filled with dead vegetation taken from the area.

The lighter's flame touched the brush in three different parts of the medium-sized pan, ignited briefly, but failed to continue burning, according to the video. The test was performed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Based on that video, that lighter does not have the ability to start the fire on January 1st, Haney told The California Post after opening statements.

At the first trial, prosecutors painted Rinderknecht as a man angry at the world, citing passenger accounts of him ranting on New Year's Eve. Rinderknecht was angry all the time and believed he was enslaved by the wealthy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim told the court. The retrial began with jury selection on Nov. 2, and the panel of six men and six women began deliberating Wednesday before returning the guilty verdict Friday.