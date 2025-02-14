Juror Explains Madigan Verdict: 'We Applied the Evidence'

A juror from the Michael Madigan trial explains the reasoning behind the partial verdict, highlighting the challenges in reaching a unanimous decision on racketeering charges. Despite the conviction on bribery and conspiracy counts, Madigan's fate remains uncertain as sentencing hearings are months away.

Former federal prosecutor Christopher Hotaling explained that several steps must occur before sentencing, including months of post-trial motions by the defense and a pre-sentence investigation interview conducted by a probation officer. Madigan was found guilty on only 10 of the 23 counts in the 117-page indictment. The jury convicted him of bribery and conspiracy in some cases but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on racketeering, the primary charge alleging Madigan operated his offices like a criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his associates. Juror No. 2 stated that the jury instructions prevented them from reaching a unanimous verdict on the racketeering charge and other counts. They explained that while Madigan fulfilled some requirements, he didn't meet all of them, making it difficult to establish a clear pattern. This juror also revealed that they and other jurors learned after leaving the courthouse that co-defendant Mike McClain had already been convicted of conspiring to bribe Madigan in a separate trial. Juror No. 2 expressed confidence in the jury's decision, stating that they applied the evidence to the criteria for the charges and that every individual on the jury stood firm in their convictions. While the jurors return to their lives, Madigan will appear in court on May 5 for a forfeiture hearing. The government is seeking not only imprisonment for Madigan's crimes but also the seizure of up to $2.8 million, which they believe are ill-gotten gains.





