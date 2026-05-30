'Jurisdictional limbo' East Valley community of 5,000 could lose path for Queen Creek annexation

Many families living in more than 1,500 homes built in Pinal County said they were told by developers that their communities would surely become a part of Queen Creek as the town grows.

Many families living in more than 1,500 homes built in Pinal County said they were told by developers that their communities would surely become a part of Queen Creek as the town grows.

That might not be the case as the town looks to amend its general plan, shutting down any future annexation talks for the roughly 5,000 people who live in the area. The Parks, The Meadows and Magnolia Grove neighborhoods are surrounded on three sides by the town of Queen Creek and are currently in the town’s general plan, which provides a roadmap for potential future growth areas. Homeowners said they were sold a future in Queen Creek by developers.

"We want to have what we were told we're going to have,” Jesse Villavisencio said. However, the communities were built entirely inside of Pinal County jurisdiction, meaning Queen Creek did not receive an estimated $17 million to $20 million in development impact fees and the town had no input on design or density. Queen Creek leaders said if annexed, the town would get an estimated $3 million in annual revenue.

However, they said it would not make up the community cost. Residents are pushing back, saying they have long been closely tied with Queen Creek, from schools, local utilities, businesses and sales tax. They said a Queen Creek fire station sits feet away from homes not within its jurisdiction.

“I feel way more connected and a part of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek community than I do with San Tan Valley,” Nick Smith said. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube The county island is leaving some homeowners frustrated when trying to advocate for community safety and improvements.

Smith said he tried to raise concerns about dangerous drivers along a road near his home after a car crashed into his backyard wall.

“I've talked to the town and mentioned that this is a problem. They're like, well, it's Pinal County, you got to talk to the county,” Smith said.

“I talk to the county, and it's, you're throwing something into a black hole there because of how stretched they are. ” The newly incorporated town of San Tan Valley is south of the neighborhoods. If the door closes to Queen Creek annexation, it would be the only adjoining municipality left to take the thousands of residents in.

“We do want to be a part of Queen Creek and you know, if San Tan Valley wants us and Queen Creek doesn't, then we'll gladly welcome San Tan Valley into our neighborhoods,” Andrew Loring said. A full breakdown of the town’s analysis of the area can be found here. The Queen Creek town council will look at the general plan changes during their next meeting on Wednesday. Latest from ABC15:





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