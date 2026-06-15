Jurgen Klopp issues on-air apology to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann over World Cup comments

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has issued an on-air apology to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann after appearing to cast doubt on his future in the role. Klopp, who is working as a pundit for broadcaster Magenta TV at the World Cup, had suggested Nagelsmann leave out Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala for the opening match and instead play Denis Undav from the start. However, his use of the word 'still' generated discussion in Germany, due to continued speculation that the former Liverpool boss could one day manage the national team.

Jurgen Klopp joked he could have punched himself in the face as he made an on-air apology to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann after appearing to cast doubt on his future in the role.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp is working as a pundit for broadcaster Magenta TV at the World Cup and had engaged in a discussion with legendary forward Thomas Muller over Germany's team selection for their opener against Curacao. Klopp had suggested Nagelsmann leave out Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala for the opening match and instead play Denis Undav from the start. Speaking to Muller, Klopp added: Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team.

Klopp's use of still generated discussion in Germany, due to continued speculation that the former Liverpool boss could one day manage the national team. Muller had quipped in response that Klopp had forgotten it was September rather than June, an apparent suggestion that he could succeed Nagelsmann. Jurgen Klopp issued an apology to Julian Nagelsmann after commenting that he was still picking the team, prompted speculation over the Germany head coach's future.

Klopp admitted he could have punched himself in the face and said he was an idiot, before shaking hands with Nagelsmann following a post-match interview. Nagelsmann's side had begun their World Cup campaign in fine fashion by thrashing Curacao 7-1. Nagelsmann had been questioned by German media over Klopp's comments prior to the opening match, with the head coach quickly seeking to end the discussion.

Following Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao, Nagelsmann was interviewed pitchside by the Magenta TV team, with Klopp offering him an apology. There's one more thing I have to say, we still need to make time for this, Klopp said. We're also informally part of the team; we're absolutely on your side. I've already found the most hated word of the year: Still.

I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance. What I've realised is: I'll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I'm still an idiot. We are completely on your side, whatever you do with this.

Nothing will come of it that is intended to disrupt the process here. Nagelsmann appeared to accept the apology with the Germany boss laughing and high-fiving both Klopp and Muller at the conclusion of the interview





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Jurgen Klopp Julian Nagelsmann Germany World Cup Thomas Muller

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