Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, leaves Netflix on December 26, while a sequel is in development with no dates confirmed.

Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi action film Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to leave Netflix on December 26, according to the streaming service's listing for the title. The film, which was released in July 2025, is one of the standout blockbusters of its year and marks Johansson's latest major franchise appearance. Viewers who want to catch it on the platform have a limited window before its departure.

Johansson has built a long career that began with breakout roles in 2001's Ghost World and 2003's Lost in Translation. She later became widely known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that started in 2010's Iron Man 2. Rebirth adds another major franchise to her resume, and it is considered one of the most notable recent entries in the Jurassic series.

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How the Rebirth Plot Returns to Basics

Jurassic World Rebirth follows a simpler story than the recent installments in the franchise. Rather than building its plot around ideas about locusts and cloning, as seen in the most recent films, Rebirth uses a direct premise that is easy to follow. The film centers on Johansson's character, Zora Bennett, who is given a mission on a island filled with dinosaurs.

Her task is to collect DNA from three enormous and dangerous creatures. Once that DNA is gathered, it can be used to develop a new miracle drug. The setup is straightforward, and it allows the film to focus on its strongest element, which is dinosaur-based action and suspense.

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The film introduces new creatures, including the Aquilops and the mutated Distortus Rex. It also brings back a range of familiar dinosaurs, such as Tyrannosaurus Rexes, Spinosauruses, Mutadons, and Quetzalcoatluses. The film earned more than $869 million worldwide, showing strong commercial performance alongside its creature-driven storytelling.

Critics Argue Rebirth Restored the Franchise

Reviewers have argued that Rebirth was a satisfying return to form after two disappointing Jurassic World sequels. The commentary holds that the film did not reach the heights of Steven Spielberg's 1993 Jurassic Park, which is still regarded as one of the best movies ever made. Even so, the argument is that Rebirth is the strongest entry since the first Jurassic World film.

The film's new cast is seen as a key reason it works as an entry point for new viewers. Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali join Johansson in a brand-new ensemble, and the story gives those characters a clear role in the action. Commentators also say the movie makes better use of several missed opportunities from earlier films in the series.

One scene in particular stands out to fans of the franchise. Rebirth features a Tyrannosaurus Rex river scene drawn from the original novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton. Seeing that sequence executed on the big screen is described as a major thrill for readers of Crichton's fiction and for viewers who have followed the films since 1993.

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Sequel Plans and What Comes Next

A sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is currently in development, but no release dates have been confirmed. The follow-up is being written by David Koepp, and Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali are all expected to return. Fans should watch for official announcements about production timing and a release schedule.

Until then, Jurassic World Rebirth remains available on Netflix, but only through December 26. Viewers who want to watch the film on the streaming service should do so before that date. The movie's strong box office result and its positive reception suggest the franchise has a solid base to build on for future installments.