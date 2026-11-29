Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Rebirth departs Netflix on December 1 and moves to Peacock on December 28. Learn about the film's box office performance and future franchise plans.

Scarlett Johansson's blockbuster sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth, is changing its primary streaming distributor next month. The film, which generated $872 million at the global box office, will depart from Netflix on December 1. After a brief window of absence from the service, it will return to exclusively stream on Peacock starting on December 28.

Streaming Schedule and Franchise Context

The specific dates mark a significant shift in where audiences can legally watch the fourth installment of the Jurassic World series. The move positions the film to arrive on Peacock just before the new year begins. This strategic timing aligns with broader industry trends of rotating high-profile titles between major streaming platforms.

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Jurassic World Rebirth serves as the seventh overall entry in the broader Jurassic Park franchise. It was crafted by director Gareth Edwards, who approached the project as a soft reboot. This approach allowed the filmmakers to introduce an entirely new cast and a fresh narrative premise distinct from the previous trilogy.

The central character, Zora Bennett, is portrayed by Scarlett Johansson as a mercenary. Her storyline involves being hired for a highly dangerous mission inside dinosaur territory. This premise sets the stage for the intense action sequences that define the modern era of the franchise.

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Critical Reception and Box Office Performance

Critics largely panned Jurassic World Rebirth upon its release, mirroring the negative reception experienced by most predecessors in the series. Despite this critical consensus, the film maintained strong commercial viability. Its $872 million worldwide total demonstrates sustained audience interest in the dinosaur-themed spectacle.

However, this financial figure falls significantly short of the previous three Jurassic World entries. Each of those earlier films crossed the $1 billion threshold during their respective theatrical runs. The gap between Rebirth and its predecessors highlights a potential plateau in the franchise's commercial peak.

The ensemble cast supporting Johansson includes notable industry figures such as Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Rupert Friend. Their performances anchor the film's narrative, even as the broader critical discourse focused on the script and direction.

Future Franchise Development and Cast Changes

The future of the Jurassic Park franchise continues to evolve behind the scenes following the release of Rebirth. A sequel to this latest entry entered development earlier this year. Director Gareth Edwards was initially attached to direct the project once again, signaling a continuity in creative vision.

Edwards later exited the project after creative differences emerged during the planning stages. This departure has created uncertainty regarding the immediate future of the series. It remains unclear whether the follow-up will continue Rebirth's specific storyline or pivot in a different direction.

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Recent reports indicate that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona is rumored to step in as the replacement. Bayona brings experience with large-scale sci-fi spectacles to the potential role. However, no official confirmation or casting updates have surfaced for the eighth Jurassic Park film.

Market Impact and Viewer Options

The movement of Jurassic World Rebirth between platforms reflects the competitive landscape of modern streaming. Viewers seeking to watch the film must now adjust their subscription preferences. The movie is no longer available on Netflix after the December 1 deadline.

All seven existing franchise films are currently available to stream across various platforms. This availability allows new fans to catch up on the narrative history before watching the latest installment on Peacock. The fragmented distribution model requires consumers to manage multiple subscriptions or navigate different services.

As the franchise looks toward its eighth film, the industry watches closely for updates on the director and cast. A fresh cast has been suggested as a necessary evolution for the next chapter. The upcoming decisions will determine whether the dinosaur saga can regain the massive commercial momentum seen in its earlier peaks.