Scarlett Johansson headlines the new Jurassic World film on Netflix, but the streaming window is short. Viewers must watch before the title disappears from the platform on December 31.

Scarlett Johansson leads the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise, which is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film, titled Jurassic World Rebirth, is scheduled to leave the platform permanently on December 31. This upcoming deadline gives audiences exactly one month to view the movie before it disappears from the service.

Jurassic World Rebirth Cast Details

The film features a new ensemble cast steering the dinosaur-centric series forward. Alongside Johansson, the lineup includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid and Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Henry Loomis. Rupert Friend also stars in the project as the corporate character Martin Krebs. This group of actors forms the core team navigating the dangers of the new movie.

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Production History and Director Switch

The movie follows the massive financial success of Jurassic World Dominion, which earned over $1 billion USD worldwide in 2022. That film faced significant criticism despite its box office performance, leading to a strategic shift in the franchise. The production team decided to hire a completely new director to change the creative direction.

David Leitch was originally selected to direct the next entry, drawing on his experience as a second-unit director on previous Jurassic World films. He departed the project due to creative differences, prompting the studio to find a replacement. Gareth Edwards, known for directing Godzilla, was hired to take over the helm.

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Script Author and Critical Reception

David Koepp returned to write the script for the new film, bringing his expertise from the original Jurassic Park movies. The production team aimed to maintain the franchise's commercial momentum while exploring new narrative territory. The movie was released on its scheduled date and continued the series' strong box office performance.

Despite the financial success, the film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release. The divergence between audience interest and critical reception highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the direction of the franchise. The film continues to draw viewers despite the polarizing opinions from professional reviewers.

Jurassic World Rebirth Plot Summary

The story is set several years after the events of Dominion in a world where revived dinosaurs live in a narrow band around the Equator. A specialized team is dispatched to capture the DNA of three massive creatures. This genetic material is intended for the creation of a miracle heart drug that could save lives.

The mission takes a dangerous turn when the team is shipwrecked on an island. This location houses InGen's failed experiments, including the flying Mutadons and the Distortus rex. The characters must survive these grotesque creatures while completing their high-stakes objective. The outcome of their journey remains a central hook for viewers.

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Netflix Removal Deadline and Availability

Netflix currently holds the exclusive streaming rights to the film for a limited time. The platform will remove Jurassic World Rebirth from its library after December 31. Fans who wish to watch the movie on this service must do so before that specific date.

The short availability window creates a sense of urgency for potential viewers. Those who missed the theatrical run or want to revisit the film can do so on Netflix. After the end-of-year deadline, access to the title through this specific streaming channel will no longer be available.