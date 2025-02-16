Jurassic World Rebirth: A Monsterverse Evolution?

Will Jurassic World Rebirth lean too heavily into the Monsterverse? The film's director, Gareth Edwards, is known for his work on Godzilla, and the new trailer hints at a focus on large-scale action and awe-inspiring creatures reminiscent of the Monsterverse. Can this soft reboot find a balance between embracing the success of another franchise while still maintaining its own unique identity?

Gareth Edwards ' Jurassic World Rebirth will act as a soft reboot for the famous dinosaur franchise, but the direction that it's moving in could bring it closer to Legendary's Monsterverse than the original Jurassic Park. Edwards was actually the director responsible for kick-starting the Monsterverse with 2014's Godzilla , which was hailed as a welcome reintroduction to Godzilla for the American film industry.

Given Edwards' filmography, it was inevitable that there would be some influence present in Jurassic World Rebirth. The movie will star a brand-new cast of characters on a mission completely independent of the narrative of the preceding Jurassic World trilogy. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey headline the cast, and will find themselves on a mission to take DNA samples from the largest dinosaurs left alive on Earth for the sake of a miracle medical advancement. However, the dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth, including what appears to be a new dinosaur hybrid, will inadvertently bring the franchise closer to the Monsterverse than the sci-fi movies that kicked it off. The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth showcased several of the franchise's new dinosaurs, and one may reference a one-time Godzilla enemy. The central premise of Jurassic World Rebirth involves Scarlett Johnasson's Zora Bennett leading a special expedition to a mysterious island, where Jonathan Bailey's paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis means to extract DNA from the largest dinosaurs on land, in the sea, and in the air. The focus on ultra-large dinosaurs like the Titanosaurus, the Mosasaurus, and the Quetzalcoatlus is what makes the new movie reminiscent of Legendary's Godzilla and Kong-based Monsterverse movies. The dinosaurs on display are almost large enough to fit in with the kaiju of the Monsterverse, as if they were borrowing from Kong's Skull Island itself. The new massive hybrid dinosaur also seems more like an awe-inspiring monster from the Hollow Earth than a realistic representation of a creature that used to live on the Earth. It's not necessarily a bad thing to fit in with an exciting and successful franchise like the Monsterverse, to be clear. However, it remains to be seen if it still feels like a Jurassic Park or Jurassic World movie with those elements so prevalent.Jurassic World Rebirth's Action Focus Also Brings It Closer To The Monsterverse Than Jurassic Park 1993. The Movie Appears Poised To Focus On Large-Scale Action Scenes. Close Gareth Edwards' original Godzilla was far more grounded than the most recent entry in the Monsterverse, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which almost felt like a superhero movie given the large-scale action sequences that pervaded the narrative. Therefore it's possible that Jurassic World Rebirth has a similar feel, where the majesty of the dinosaurs takes over and moments are given time to breathe. However, the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer makes it seem like large-scale action set pieces will be a big part of the movie. For example, one of the big scenes highlighted in the trailer occurs with the main characters on a boat being stalked by three spinosauruses, which are apparently helping the ultra-massive aquatic predator, the mosasaurus, hunt their vessel. That scene breaks down immediately into the spinosauruses assaulting the boat, and the mosasaurus breaching right next to the boat, with the danger and urgency emphasized. If that scene and several others in the trailer are any indication, Jurassic World Rebirth will be heavy with action like the later Monsterverse movies. Jurassic World Rebirth Feeling More Like A Monsterverse Movie Than A Jurassic Park Movie Isn't A Good Thing. It Should Still Take Notes From The Monsterverse's Success. There is no reason why the new iteration of the Jurassic World franchise shouldn't take some cues from the Monsterverse, as audiences enjoy those movies and they're a lot of fun. However, if Jurassic World Rebirth is to be successful in the long-term, it needs to establish its own identity independent of the Monsterverse, which is currently showing no signs of slowing down. The best way to do that would be to restore the vibes of the original Jurassic Park movies, in which the spectacle wasn't action or the incredible size of the dinosaurs. Ideally, the fact that Edwards and the team behind the movie are envisioning it as a fresh start for the franchise, they won't dive headlong into monsters and chase scenes right away





