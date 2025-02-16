Jurassic World: Dominion: Prepare for a Dino-mite Terror

The latest installment in the Jurassic franchise promises a thrilling and terrifying experience as it dives deep into a world overrun by prehistoric predators.

The island where most of the new film is set is apparently home to the most dangerous dinosaurs to come from the franchise, including chilling genetic mutations and dinosaurs that managed to survive life in the modern world. Between the T-Rex, the raptors, and other terrifying threats, the survivors will have a hard time making it off the deserted island alive.

The trailer itself confirmed the return of another dangerous (and widely beloved) dinosaur from Jurassic Park III, which was first released in theaters back in 2001. Since then, however, the massive carnivore has been absent from the film franchise. A Spinosaurus skeleton was featured in Jurassic World: Dominion, though it doesn’t appear the Spinosaurus will play any kind of major role in the story. A couple of the beasts are featured right at the end of the trailer, swimming around in the water off the coast of the island, working alongside the water-bound Mosasaurus. You’re able to tell the Spinosaur apart from anything else swimming in the water because of the massive fin of spikes that rise out of its back and above the water. Director Gareth Edwards wants to make the movie scarier than the other recent entries, more in-line with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic. Dr. Henry Loomis, the character played by Jonathan Bailey, also has some kind of deep connection to Alan Grant — the nature of which is being kept a mystery. This film is set to adapt a story from the Jurassic Park novel that saw characters trying to row on a raft past a sleeping T-Rex without waking it up, but there wasn’t a good way to fit it into that first movie. Now, more than 30 years later, Koepp is back writing the newest Jurassic movie and he’s finally able to bring the tense screen to life





