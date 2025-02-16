Jurassic Park's Most Frustrating Scene

A Reddit user pointed out a scene in the iconic 1993 film Jurassic Park that has been bugging fans for decades. The scene involves Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant being chased by velociraptors in the visitor center's control room.

Jurassic Park, which roared across movie screens in 1993, has not only become a landmark in cinematic history but also a cornerstone of pop culture. Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg and based on Michael Crichton’s bestselling 1990 novel of the same name, the film revolutionized visual effects and brought dinosaurs to life in a way that audiences had never seen before.

But it’s not just the groundbreaking combination of computer-generated and practical effects that have made the film so beloved; from John Williams’ infinitely hummable score to the endlessly quotable dialogue to suspenseful chase sequences to the sense of awe that only Spielberg could deliver, it’s no wonder that Jurassic Park remains a pop culture phenomenon. However, despite the film’s near-universal acclaim, there’s one particular scene from the movie that continues to bug fans after all of these decades. It might feel like sacrilege to find a flaw in such a perfect film, but someone on Reddit recently brought it to the attention of the online community. The scene in question takes place near the end of the film wherein Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant are being chased by velociraptors in the park’s visitor center. The two scientists are trapped in the control room as Tim and Lex Murphy struggle to reboot the system and engage the locks. Alan and Ellie have the door closed against a hungry velociraptor, but look closely at Ellie’s position – she’s pushing against the side of the door that’s closest to the hinges, which means she basically has no leverage. From her vantage point, she’s barely doing anything to help keep the door closed, so Alan is the one doing most of the work. The scene is made all the more frustrating by the fact that he’s calling for her to grab the gun that’s just out of reach; because she’s barely helping to keep the door closed, she should be more than capable of grabbing the gun to incapacitate the velociraptor. But no, she stays right where she is, screaming that she can’t reach the gun. This may be a bit of a nitpick; it’s such a fast-paced scene that the vast majority of viewers are going to miss it. Also, keep in mind that most people don’t act terribly logical under stressful situations, and since none of us have ever been chased by a velociraptor, maybe we shouldn’t be too hard on Dr. Sattler. Besides, considering none of the film’s sequels have even come close to living up to the original, it’s safe to say that there are far worse scenes that can be pointed out in the series





