Actress Juno Temple and singer Adele showcased distinct glamorous looks at the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards held at 26 Leake Street in London. Temple opted for a form-fitting dark leather dress with indie-grunge aesthetics, while Adele sported a retro bob and warm-toned makeup.

Cooke wore a form-fitting dark leather dress, pairing the outfit with peep toe heels and a matching black manicure and pedicure. North of her neckline, Cooke’s look took a warmer-toned turn.

The Secret to Better Skin Might Be Hiding in Your Shower, According to a Celebrity Aesthetician The 32-year-old actress wore her signature curls loose and parted down the middle. Her deep auburn tresses added visual contrast to the look, contributing to the deliberately messy look indie-grunge aesthetics involve. Cooke tapped hairstylist Stefan Bertin to help achieve her tousled tresses. Designed by makeup artist Kelly Cornwell, Cooke’s glam took on a softer angle than the sharp seams of her gown.

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Warm brown and burnt amber shadow wrapped around her eyelids, drawing out the red in Cooke’s. A lighter fall-reminiscent orange coated her outer lids, extending into a blurry wing shape while thick lines of taupe eyeshadow and brown kohl rimmed her eyes. Peach blush danced across the apples of her cheeks, pairing well with the warm nude pink lip she sported.

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Skin specialist Shane Cooper rounded out Cooke’s glam squad for the night.pack with 11 nods on Monday — donned similar hued glam. The 29-year-old singer sported her signature retro bob, paired with warm blush, brown rimmed glossy lips and eyeliner reminiscent of Amy Winehouse. Held at 26 Leake Street in London this year, the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards celebrate influential figures across various industries including entertainment, fashion, sports, and music.

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