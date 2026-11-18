KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Juniper, a high-desert kitchen and cocktail bar located on the first floor of Edison House, officially opens to the public December 2. Inspired by the landscapes and culinary traditions of the American Southwest, Juniper offers a modern take on Southwestern cuisine with bold flavors, smoky elements and creative dishes.

Menu highlights include a Tomahawk steak, pork belly tacos and the Desert After Rain dish. The cocktail menu also embraces Southwestern-inspired ingredients, including prickly pear, agave and mole bitters. With a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere, Juniper offers a new spot for date nights, celebrations and gatherings with friends. Juniper is located at 335 South 200 West in Salt Lake City.

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The restaurant serves dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older.2News anchor Ron Bird shares stroke recovery, warns against ignoring symptomsThe two were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.