Junior School Pupil Becomes Fourth Meningitis Case in Reading Outbreak

A junior school pupil has contracted meningitis in an outbreak in Reading, becoming the fourth person to be affected by the illness. The pupil is part of a group of pupils from the area who were all members of the same friendship group.

A junior school pupil has become the fourth person to contract meningitis in an outbreak in Reading . The child, whose age has not been revealed, is part of a group of pupils from the area who were all members of the same friendship group .

Lewis Waters, a sixth-form pupil at The Henley College in Oxfordshire, died from the illness last Tuesday. On Friday, it emerged that two further patients being treated for meningitis were pupils at separate schools in the area - Reading Blue Coat School and Highdown Secondary School and Sixth Form Centre. The fourth case was confirmed today by Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection at the UK Health Security Agency.

'A fourth case of meningococcal disease has been confirmed in Reading,' she said. 'This fourth case has links with the same wider social network as the other cases, where measures, including antibiotic prophylaxis, have already been implemented. ' Dr Mearkle said that the pupil, from Westwood Farm Junior School, Reading, is recovering well. 'The risk to the wider public remains low and this case is not linked to the incidents in Kent or Dorset,' she added





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Meningitis Outbreak Reading Junior School Pupil Friendship Group The Henley College Oxford Lewis Waters UK Health Security Agency Dr Rachel Mearkle Westwood Farm Junior School Reading Recovering Well Low Risk To The Wider Public Not Linked To Incidents In Kent Or Dorset

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