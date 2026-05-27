Junior hockey player suspended for rest of major tournament after stomping on opponent's foot

Chicoutimi defenseman Jordan Tourigny is suspended from the Memorial Cup after stomping on Kitchener's Christian Humphreys with his skate blade.

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On this episode of Don't @ Me, Dan pulls no punches as he breaks down Finebaum’s latest controversial take on growing the CFP. The Memorial Cup is underway, pitting the championship teams from the Canadian Hockey League's three leagues — the Western Hockey League,Jordan Tourigny, a defenseman for the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Sagueneens, was battling for a puck behind the net with Christian Humphreys of the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers.

Two other Chicoutimi and an additional Ranger were also battling along the boards, but it was Tourigny and Humphreys who were right on top of the puck. After a few moments of battling, Tourigny appeared to snap and stomp — with a skate on, mind you — right on top of Humphreys' foot multiple times.

Christian Humphreys of the Kitchener Rangers left the team's game against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens after having his foot stomped on by Chicoutimi defenseman Jordan Tourignyafter his suspension was announced.

"I never touched or intended to hit the player’s boot or ankle. My only intention was to target the blade of his stick. I regret using my skate in that situation, and I’m aware that this type of action is prohibited. I’m relieved to learn that he’s not injured and that he’ll be able to play in the final game next Sunday.

"Huskies next season — is done, you may have noticed that he mentioned that Humphreys is expected to be in the Rangers lineup for the Memorial Cup final this weekend.





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