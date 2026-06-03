Junior Andre Struggles to Trust People Due to His Famous Parents

Junior Andre, the 20-year-old son of Katie Price and Peter Andre, has spoken out about the difficulties he faces in trusting people due to his famous parents. In an interview with new! magazine, Junior revealed that he struggles with his mental health and has fears over having children.

Junior Andre has said that being the child of two famous parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre has made it really hard for him to trust people.

While he acknowledges his parents both love him very much, Junior, 20, said the actions of others have meant that he couldn't open his heart up very easily because he didn't know what people's intentions were. But he said that his girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25, who he is now living with, knows how to love and support him.

In an interview with new! magazine, Junior said he feels like growing up in the life that he's had, it's been really hard to trust people and know people's real intentions and fully open his heart and be me. He also said he struggles with his mental health and that growing up is hard, especially the life he's grown up in.

Junior Andre said he's struggled to trust people due to the life he's had growing up and revealed his fears over having children. While he acknowledges his parents both love him very much, Junior, 20, said the actions of others have meant that he couldn't open his heart up very easily because he didn't know what people's intentions were.

Junior said that it helps that his musician father Peter is always telling him how much he loves him and is a real fan of hugging. He said that his dad and his mother are both very much there for him. Junior is still young and said that while he's sure of his love for Jasmine, he's not ready for marriage and children. He said that he gets scared if he thinks about kids, marriage, because we're not there.

There's so much more we want to do before we think about that stuff. On Wednesday, his mother Katie, shared a cryptic post about heartbreak and loss that she didn't see coming after flying out to be reunited with husband Lee Andrews in Dubai. Katie, 48, flew out on Monday to see Lee, who claims to have spent the past few weeks detained in Al Awir prison - and she was still wearing her diamond engagement ring.

On Tuesday, she posted on her story: Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted. A battle she never asked to fight.

She didn't become strong because it was easy, she became strong because she had no other choice. And now? That strength is her power. Her resilience is her weapon.

Her faith is her anchor. She may carry scars, but those scars shine as proof that she made it through. Junior said that his girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25, who he is now living with, knows how to love and support him. On Tuesday, Katie shared a post about 'a heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' after she jetted to Dubai to be reunited with husband Lee Andrews.

She wrote: Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted. A battle she never asked to fight.

She continued: Strong women aren't born, they're built in the fire. And if you see one standing tall, know this: she carries a story of survival that turned into strength. Katie was spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday when she flew to Dubai to reunite with Lee who has yet to be seen in weeks.

The businessman was thought to be being released from prison on Monday after going missing for two weeks, and has been incarcerated over a 'private civil matter'. On Tuesday, Lee mysteriously re-followed Katie after unfollowing her on Instagram, but other than that, he has remained silent on social media.

However despite recent events, Katie seemed set on reuniting with Lee and was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase alongside videographer and photographer Ben Algar who will no doubt be capturing the reunion on camera. Katie said on her podcast last Thursday when he gets out, I'm going to ask him about all of it because everything needs an explanation.

There's so much speculation about you, it's about time you actually do a sit-down video interview, because I think the public deserve it





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Junior Andre Katie Price Peter Andre Jasmine Orr Mental Health

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