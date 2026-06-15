Junior Andre's 21st Birthday Celebration with Family and Katie Price's Husband Lee Released from Dubai Prison

Junior Andre marked his 21st birthday with a family-filled day that included tequila and memorable moments, while Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews was released from a Dubai prison after fraud allegations, with Katie refusing to pay his bail.

Junior Andre celebrated his 21st birthday with a family outing that included tequila shots, despite his father Peter being a non-drinker. The celebration, which took place over the weekend, was documented on Instagram where Junior shared a heartfelt message about the importance of creating lasting memories with loved ones rather than focusing on material gifts.

He humorously noted in a post that the score was 'Tequila 1-0 me' after a boozy day. The festivities included singing his sister Princess's famous father's hit song 'Mysterious Girl', a moment that was recorded by their dad Peter, who joked about being overwhelmed by the family's antics. Princess, an ITV star, performed the reggae classic with Junior, while their siblings Amelia and Theodore also joined in the family fun.

The group posed for photos, with Junior looking worse for wear after the celebrations, later admitting that tequila had 'finished me off' and that his head was spinning. Family members, including Princess and Peter's wife Emily, expressed their appreciation for the birthday tribute in the comments. In a separate but simultaneously reported story, Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been released from a Dubai prison after being held on fraud allegations.

According to reports, Lee was incarcerated in Al Awir Central Prison last month, with claims that a £140,000 bail sum was required for his freedom. Katie Price, the former glamour model, stated that Lee was released after a 'rollercoaster month' during which he disappeared and was later found to be detained. Although Lee was freed, Katie did not pay the bail money and has reportedly demanded answers from him.

Following his release, Lee was reunited with his phone and showed his support for Katie by liking several of her Instagram posts, including a topless photo in purple bikini bottoms that showcased her tattoos, including angel wings on her back. A friend of Katie's revealed that while she still loves Lee and is physically attracted to him, she is aware of the negative optics surrounding their relationship and acknowledges that Lee is a 'conman and a fraud' who should face consequences.

The friend also referenced 'love-bombing,' suggesting that Katie's continued affection may be influenced by Lee's attentive behavior despite his alleged crimes





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Junior Andre 21St Birthday Family Celebration Tequila Instagram Princess Andre Peter Andre Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Prison Fraud Allegations Bail Released Love-Bombing

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