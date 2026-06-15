Junior Andre Celebrates 21st Birthday with Tequila-Fueled Family Outing, Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Junior Andre marked his 21st birthday with a tequila-filled celebration alongside his father Peter, girlfriend Jasmine, and siblings Princess, Amelia, and Theodore. He later took to Instagram to express gratitude, stating that the greatest gift is memories that last forever.

Junior Andre marked his 21st birthday with a tequila-fueled celebration alongside his father Peter, girlfriend Jasmine, and siblings Princess, Amelia, and Theodore. The birthday boy took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt tribute, emphasizing that the greatest gift is memories that last forever.

In a series of posts, Junior documented the festivities, which included a lavish meal, tequila shots, and family sing-alongs. He joked about the tequila winning the battle, captioning one post: '21st recap... Tequila 1-0 me.

' But beyond the fun, Junior expressed deep appreciation for his family, writing: 'I always prefer doing things on my Birthday over presents as the greatest gift is memories that last forever. Love all my family and all of you wonderful people rooting for me in life!

' His sister Princess Andre responded in the comments, 'So fun tho,' while Peter's wife Emily added, 'Love this so much! xx' The celebration on Saturday saw Junior looking worse for wear as he hugged his father Peter, while ITV star Princess broke into their dad's hit song Mysterious Girl. The siblings took turns singing lines from the reggae 1995 hit, with Peter recording the hilarious moment and begging, 'I cannot cope guys. Honestly. Help!

' He added, 'When dad doesn't drink but the others make up for it. ' Princess admitted in the comments, 'One too many tequilas. ' Princess showed off her figure in a white crop top and low-rise oversized jeans, while Junior wore a grey jumper and matching trousers. Junior also shared a short video of himself drinking tequila shots during the meal.

Hours later, he posted a second snap looking worse for wear, writing: 'Tequila finished me off. Guys I'm done my head's spinning.

' The milestone celebration also included posing with his younger siblings Amelia and Theodore. Junior's reflections on the day highlighted the importance of family bonds over material gifts, noting that the memories created will last forever. The Andre family continues to be a close-knit unit, with Peter Andre, known for his hit Mysterious Girl, joining in the fun despite being a non-drinker. The event showcased the family's playful dynamic and their support for one another.

Junior's Instagram post garnered widespread engagement from fans and family alike, with many commenting on the heartwarming tribute. The birthday celebration serves as a reminder that sometimes the best gifts are the moments shared with loved ones, and Junior's gratitude resonated with his followers. As he steps into his 21st year, Junior looks forward to creating more memories with his family and fans, who have been rooting for him from the start





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