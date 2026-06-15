Junior and Princess Andre enjoyed a tequila-fuelled day out with their dad Peter as he poked fun at their antics in a hilarious new Instagram video. The Australian singer celebrated son Junior's 21st birthday in London on Saturday with a lavish meal and drinks.

Junior and Princess Andre enjoy tequila-fuelled day out with dad Peter as he pokes fun at their antics in hilarious new Instagram video. The Australian singer, 53, celebrated son Junior's 21st birthday in London on Saturday with a lavish meal and drinks.

Junior looked worse for wear as he hugged Peter while ITV star Princess, 18, broke out into her famous dad's hit song Mysterious Girl. The brother and sister took turns singing lines of the reggae 1995 hit while Peter recorded the hilarious moment.

Meanwhile, Junior shared a short video drinking tequila shots during the lavish meal. Hours later, he shared a second snap looking worse for wear after the boozy day, he penned: 'Tequila finished me off. Guys I'm done my head's spinning'. It comes after Princess and pal Heidi Katona made sure to share details of their glitzy Monaco trip as they attended the Grand Prix last week.

Katie Price's daughter Princess took her mind off her mum's very public woes as she hit the town and posed with a £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka. The stunner looked sensational in blue trousers with a sheer lace top which showed off her bra underneath. Elsewhere, Heidi, 19, whose mother is Kerry Katona, shared a slew of snaps showing her in a plunging top and slip skirt as well as a video of Junior.

However, now, Katie has revealed to The Sun that Lee has been released from prison, as a friend said: 'Lee is out'. He FaceTimed Katie minutes after his release and she was thrilled to hear from her husband but was demanding answers to her questions after she refused to pay a penny of his £140,000 bail fine to get him out.

'Of course she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she's not stupid. She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man.

'But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him,' added her friend.

'But make no bones about it: Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

' The publication shared the first picture of Lee since he was released, as he wore a baseball cap, heavy tan and his usual cheery smile. Katie's representatives declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail. After learning her husband had been arrested for fraud, Katie flew to Dubai to be at his side and was prepared to spend £6,500 to release him after allegedly being told that was the fee required.

Yet when Katie arrived at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, she was told the fee would instead be £140,000 because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date, this time relating to property. Katie has declined to pay this figure. Lee then reportedly asked his wife whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly baulked at the suggestion and said: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that her family are growing increasingly concerned about her mental health and her children's welfare. The friend said: 'Katie's family are very close to her. And they are all very concerned for her.

'She is spending too much time away from her kids, as well as being halfway around the world





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Junior Andre Princess Andre Peter Andre Katie Price Lee Andrews

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