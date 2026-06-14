Junior and Princess Andre Enjoy Tequila-Fuelled Birthday Celebration with Sober Dad Peter Andre

Peter Andre shares hilarious video of his tipsy kids singing Mysterious Girl during Junior's 21st birthday meal in London.

Peter Andre , the 53-year-old Australian singer, spent a memorable day in London celebrating his son Junior's 21st birthday on Saturday. The day took a hilarious turn as Junior and his sister Princess, 18, indulged in tequila shots, while their father, a non-drinker, filmed the tipsy duo singing his 1995 hit ' Mysterious Girl '.

Peter shared the video on Instagram, captioned with playful desperation: 'I cannot cope guys. Honestly. Help!

'. He added, 'When dad doesn't drink but the others make up for it'. Princess admitted in the comments that they had 'one too many tequilas'. The video shows Junior looking worse for wear, hugging his father, while Princess belts out the reggae classic.

The brother and sister took turns singing lines as Peter recorded, clearly amused by their antics. Hours later, Junior posted a photo of himself looking exhausted, writing, 'Tequila finished me off. Guys I'm done my head's spinning'. The birthday meal was lavish, with Junior sharing a short video of himself taking tequila shots.

Princess, an ITV star, looked stunning in a white crop top and low-rise oversized jeans, while Junior wore a grey jumper and matching trousers. The celebration comes amid family drama involving their mother, Katie Price. Princess recently returned from a glitzy trip to Monaco for the Grand Prix, where she posed with a £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka, seemingly taking her mind off her mother's public troubles.

Meanwhile, Katie's husband Lee Andrews has been freed from prison in Dubai after being arrested on fraud allegations. Lee, 43, was held in Al Awir Central Prison last month, with Katie initially told his release would cost £6,500.

However, upon arriving at court with her credit card, she learned the fee had risen to £140,000 due to another property-related case. Katie refused to pay, and Lee reportedly asked her to set up a GoFundMe page, which she declined, saying, 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you'. A source told The Sun that Lee was released after FaceTiming Katie, who was thrilled but demanding answers.

Sources close to Katie expressed concern for her mental health and her children's welfare, noting that she is spending too much time away from them. The friend added that Lee is a conman and fraud, and Katie must leave him. Katie's representatives declined to comment. The first picture of Lee since his release shows him wearing a baseball cap and a heavy tan, smiling cheerfully.

Despite the turmoil, Peter Andre's focus remained on his children's milestone, creating a lighthearted moment amid a complex family backdrop. The video has since gone viral, with fans enjoying the genuine family interaction. Peter's decision to stay sober and poke fun at his kids has been praised as good parenting, showing that fun doesn't require alcohol. The birthday outing highlights the close bond between Peter and his children, even as they navigate their mother's high-profile legal and personal issues.

Junior's 21st celebration was a mix of joy and chaos, perfectly captured in the tequila-fueled Instagram video that has charmed the internet





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Andre Junior Andre Princess Andre Birthday Tequila Mysterious Girl Katie Price Lee Andrews Dubai Fraud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Kate Is A Mirror Image Of Princess Diana At Trooping The ColourThe Princess of Wales wore a soft blue coat dress from Catherine Walker to Trooping the Colour 2026, nearly-identical to one worn by Princess Diana in 1987.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte Has a Mommy-and-Me Moment in One of Princess Kate's Favorite AccessoriesForget the 'Kate effect.' Princess Charlotte's style is stealing the show.

Read more »

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's Jewelry Includes Something Borrowed and Something NewPrincess Charlotte and Princess Kate showed off their matchy-matchy triple-strand pearl bracelets, which have a special connection to Princess Diana.

Read more »

Peter Andre Captures Hilarious Tequila-Fueled outing with Children Junior and Princess as Family Celebrates 21st BirthdayPeter Andre shared an amusing Instagram video of his tequila-fueled day out with children Junior and Princess, celebrating Junior's 21st birthday in London. The non-drinking father playfully mocked his tipsy kids as they sang his hit Mysterious Girl, while Princess showed off her style. The post comes amid family drama surrounding Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews, who was recently released from a Dubai prison on fraud allegations, a situation that has affected Princess and prompted family concerns for Katie's wellbeing.

Read more »