Jung Kook Leaves BTS For Blue Man Group

SEOUL—Shocking fans with a move few saw coming, K-pop star Jung Kook confirmed in an interview Friday that he was leaving BTS for Blue Man Group.

SEOUL—Shocking fans with a move few saw coming, K-pop star Jung Kook confirmed in an interview Friday that he was leaving BTS for Blue Man Group.

“BTS has been one heck of a ride, but it’s time for me to begin my next chapter,” said the 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and dancer, who added that becoming one of the mute, bright blue performance artists who only appear in threes had been his dream ever since he was a young boy growing up in Busan. “The most important part of being an artist is evolving, and I’m so grateful I’ve finally reached the point in my career where I feel ready to put on a bald cap, slather on some blue stuff, and bang on some PVC pipes.

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I spent 13 years in BTS, and I barely got to catch any marshmallows in my mouth during that time. Playing giant drums that shoot paint into the air just feels right for me at the moment, and I hope fans will follow my journey by joining the Blue Man ARMY! ” At press time, reports confirmed Blue Man Group had gently informed Jung Kook he would have to audition first.

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