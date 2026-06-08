Jung Kook Celebrates His Calvin Klein Collaboration in Tokyo

The BTS superstar took a break from his world tour for a celebration in Japan

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Last week, K-pop sensation Jung Kook of BTS made a Tokyo pit stop on his world tour with the band, taking over Calvin Klein’s Harajuku flagship to celebrate his first-ever fashion collaboration.

“Since my mom usually bought my underwear for me, Calvin Klein is the first relatively high-end underwear brand I’ve ever worn,” he toldof his first encounter with the iconic brand. The event was proof of how far he’s come—as is the collection, which takes some of the brand’s classic wardrobe essentials, including denim and underwear, and reimagines them through the lens of Jung Kook’s personal style.

“I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process, leveraging Calvin Klein’s design expertise to leave my mark on every piece,” the superstar said. “This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding.

” Blending this biker attitude with Calvin Klein’s storied design codes, the brand’s hero pieces for both men and women include trucker jackets and baggy low-rise jeans in custom washes, tees with racing stripe details and original graphics, and a racer jacket with special logo branding. When it first went live, the collection sold out within the first 30 minutes, so in honor of last week’s celebration, the flagship replenished the exclusive merchandise on the first two floors of the store.

The event spanned all three stories, with Jung Kook’s influence in every detail, including a motorcycle at the entrance, track decals on the floors, a campaign video of JK on a joyride streaming on monitors covering the second floor, and an immersive experience on the third floor with a DJ whose turntables were inside of an oversized helmet. Guests even arrived on motorcycles, which the crowd outside of the event went crazy for.

And what a crowd it was—I’ve never seen so many people in one place at one time, and I live in New York City. The fans and Jung’s friends came out in spades. One friend in particular, Mingyu of K-pop band Seventeen, was on the front lines to support. He told me that this was his second time at the Harajuku store, and explained, “Because of the collab event, the whole experience feels even more meaningful.

”Part of Jung Kook’s charm is his humility. Telling me about his first performance back in 2013, he said, “That was without a doubt the most nervous I’ve ever been in my entire life. ” And his first-ever fashion collaboration celebration mimicked the feeling.

“I think our friend must be really nervous—he even said he was shaking from nervousness,” Mingyu told me. But once they eased into the event, he added, “it’s been really fun and enjoyable. ” Stars … they’re just like us!

The Tokyo store’s third-floor takeover will remain open to the public through June 11 and will feature some of Jung Kook’s most iconic Calvin Klein looks alongside a curated assortment of styles that inspired his recent collaboration, allowing consumers to shop an edit of the brand’s most iconic styles. Scroll down to shop the edit for yourself.





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