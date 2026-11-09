Jung Kook Calvin Klein Holiday Collection Drives HYBE Record Earnings

BTS member Jung Kook partners with Calvin Klein for a new holiday campaign featuring curated denim and accessories, boosting HYBE's quarterly earnings to all-time highs.

BTS member Jung Kook has launched a highly anticipated holiday campaign with Calvin Klein on Monday, November 9. The collaboration features a curated collection of outfits selected by the K-pop superstar, emphasizing his personal style preferences. The partnership highlights his long-standing relationship with the fashion brand while showcasing new seasonal apparel.

Jung Kook Curates Calvin Klein Holiday Lookbook

Jung Kook played a central role in designing the aesthetic for this new seasonal release. He personally selected pieces from the brand's archive, focusing on iconic fits that resonate with his own wardrobe. The collection includes jeans in various colors, logo-emblazoned shirts, and accessories such as belts and jewelry. He described the process as an enjoyable creative exercise, stating that he liked to take iconic styles and restyle them for the current season.

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The singer emphasized the versatility of denim in his statement to the press. He noted that certain Calvin Klein styles are staples he consistently returns to. According to Jung Kook, the appeal lies in the ability to dress up the pieces or keep the look simple. He appreciates how these garments allow for personal expression while maintaining a classic silhouette. This focus on customizable classics defines the core of the holiday edit.

Visual Campaign Features Playful Direction by McLellan

The campaign rollout includes a minute-long video spot and a series of photographs. Photographer Alasdair McLellan was responsible for capturing the visuals. In the video, Jung Kook engages in playful antics, including dancing and striking silly poses. He performs cartwheels and plays with bouncy balls while wearing the selected outfits. The singer also mimics driving an invisible motorbike, adding a layer of humor to the presentation.

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While Jung Kook has served as a global ambassador for Calvin Klein for several years, his role appears to have expanded significantly. Reports indicate that he stepped up his involvement with the company in 2026. In May of that year, he designed his first-ever clothing line in collaboration with the brand. That prior project featured pieces that reflected his unique aesthetic, setting the stage for this deeper partnership.

BTS Success Elevates HYBE Financial Performance

This fashion collaboration arrives during a period of immense activity for BTS. The band is currently embarked on a massive world tour. The tour supports their recent comeback and has generated significant global attention. Industry analysis suggests that the momentum from BTS drives HYBE's quarterly earnings to all-time highs. The synergy between the group's musical success and their brand endorsements creates a powerful commercial impact.

Fans are anticipating further developments from the group. Sources indicate that additional dates are planned for the current world tour trek. The band is also teasing new music from both the full group and solo members. This content strategy keeps the audience engaged between major releases. The anticipation builds as the group prepares to share new material with their global fanbase.

Market Impact and Future Music Teases

The timing of this campaign capitalizes on the heightened visibility of the BTS members. Jung Kook previously released a solo LP in 2023, which achieved substantial commercial success. Speculation is growing that fans might receive a follow-up to that album soon. The combination of fashion promotions and musical updates maintains high levels of fan engagement. This holistic approach strengthens the brand's position in the competitive entertainment market.