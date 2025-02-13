Jung Jinyoung and Dahyun Capture the Thrill of First Love in Korean Remake of 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

A new Korean adaptation of the beloved Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film, 'You Are the Apple of My Eye,' promises a heartwarming story of first love and youthful experiences. The film stars Jung Jinyoung as Jin Woo, an 18-year-old navigating the complexities of confessing his feelings to Seon Ah, played by Dahyun. A newly released poster captures the essence of their youthful romance, hinting at the emotional journey ahead.

Adapted from the popular Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film of the same name, “You Are the Apple of My Eye” tells the story of Jin Woo (Jung Jinyoung), an 18-year-old who spends countless days building up the courage to confess his feelings to Seon Ah (Dahyun), his first love . The newly released poster captures Jin Woo casually wearing his school uniform and wired earphones, embodying the playful, carefree spirit of his school days.

However, his deep gaze, fixed on something in the distance, contrasts with his relaxed appearance, hinting at an emotional shift and sparking curiosity about the story. The tagline, “Jin Woo from those days, thrilled by first love,” highlights his heartfelt emotions for Seon Ah, evoking memories of first love that many can relate to. His pure and sincere feelings heighten anticipation for the romance set to unfold in the film.





