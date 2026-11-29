Dozens rallied outside the Alaska State Capitol to celebrate the certification of the midterms, thank poll workers, and urge state and federal leaders to take action to protect future elections.

Demonstrators rally outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau to celebrate the certification of the midterm elections and call for state and federal reforms on Nov. 27, 2026.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Friday to celebrate the certification of the 2026 midterm elections and call for state and federal leadership to strengthen future elections and protect voting rights.

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“These were not normal times. They were not normal circumstances,” said Bruce Botelho, former Alaska attorney general and former mayor of Juneau, addressing the crowd.