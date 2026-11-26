Each cruise ship passenger who comes to Juneau pays $13 in fees, called marine passenger fees. City leaders anticipate the fees will generate roughly $22 million in revenue.

The Norwegian Bliss berths in downtown Juneau on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Got an idea for how Juneau should spend the fees paid by cruise ship passengers next year?

The city wants to hear from you. Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Juneau residents and businesses can submit proposals to the city for tourism projects they want to see funded in town. The proposal period runs through Dec. 31. Alix Pierce, the city’s visitor industry director, said community ideas play an important role in deciding what projects get funded each year.

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“The allocation to city departments ensures that general funds — Juneau taxpayer dollars — aren’t being spent on supporting the cruise industry, which would be a very unpopular concept with residents,” she said. Each cruise ship passenger who comes to Juneau pays $13 in fees, called marine passenger fees. City leaders anticipate the fees will generate roughly $22 million in revenue. Most projects selected are downtown, but other areas of Juneau are eligible, too.