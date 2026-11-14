Juneau Legacy Challenge | Tidal Echoes seeks submissions | Multicultural Night at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé

Juneau Afternoon featuring 'Girl Yeti and a Spaceship,' Juneau Community Foundation, Tidal Echoes seeking submissions, and Multi-Cultural Night at JDHS: Yadaa.at Kalé.

The latest film from Anton Doiron, “Girl Yeti and a Spaceship,’ premieres Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Town Theater.

Anton and cast share details on making this Juneau indie. The Juneau Community Foundation shares details about Juneau Legacy Challenge, National Philanthropy Day/Week, and Feeding Juneau Kids. Tidal Echoes, the literary and art journal from UAS, is seeking submissions before the Dec. 1 deadline. The International Culture Club and Native Youth Council are hosting a Multicultural Night at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé on Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

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Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at Art songs and opera from the Philippines in 'Singing the Archipelago' | Evening at Egan lecture on Indigenous-Settler Coalitions in Desert Southwest Juneau Afternoon featuring"Singing the Archipelago" art songs and opera from the Philippines, plus the latest Evening at Egan lecture on Indigenous-settler coalitions. New Lingít book from X'unei Lance Twitchell | Diego Caetano opens Juneau Piano Series | Rock Dump 'Reel Rock' fundraiser | St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving baskets Juneau Afternoon featuring X'unei Lance Twitchell's new book, Juneau Piano Series season kickoff, Rock Dump's REEL ROCK, and St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving baskets.

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Juneau Afternoon featuring First Friday previews of Stephanie Harold at The JAHC Gallery, Shgendootan George at the Alaska State Museum, Crystal Worl at Alaska Robotics, and Fu Bao at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.