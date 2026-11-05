Juneau joins nationwide ‘blue wave’ in 2026 midterms

Democrats lead all races in nearly all 13 of Juneau’s precincts.

results for the 2026 Alaska midterm election showed a mixed bag for democrats and republicans in statewide races. But Juneau joined much of the rest of the country in the “blue wave,” with democrats leading all races in nearly all 13 local precincts.

In the race for Alaska governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins led every Juneau precinct. For U.S. Senate, Democratic challenger Mary Peltola led incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in every local precinct, except the Juneau Airport area. Independent challenger for U.S. House Bill Hill also leads most of Juneau’s precincts, however incumbent Rep.

Also read 2026 US Senate and Gubernatorial Races: Key Senate Contests Shape 2026 Election

Nick Begich is winning three areas: Juneau Airport, Thunder Mountain, and Mendenhall Glacier. : Peltola led the area in 2022 when running for Congress, and again in 2024 when running for reelection. But, residents were split on whether to vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris that year.

Juneauites however did largely vote for Joe Biden for president in 2020, as well as for Alyse Galvin.every precinct in House District 3, except Haines No. 1, with a total of 4,004 votes to Republican challenger Annette Kreitzer’s 2,134 votes. Juneau’s other state representative, Alaska House District 4 incumbent Sara Hannan, ran unopposed and received 4,599 votes. A total of nearly 8,634 votes have been counted in Juneau so far – that’s about a turnout of 31% of registered voters.

Advertisement

Statewide, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and incumbent Republican Nick Begich have strong leads statewide for Alaska governor and U.S. House respectively. For U.S. Senate, Mary Peltola has a slight lead over incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. With nearly all precincts reporting, no statewide candidates so far reached the 50% threshold to be declared a winner from first-picks alone.

Results will likely come down to early and absentee votes still being counted, or to ranked choice votes, which will be tabulated on Nov. 18.