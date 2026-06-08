Juneau-Douglas baseball defeats Service in back-and-forth battle for Division I state title

The Crimson Bears came up clutch late to upset the Cougars and claim their first championship since 2018.

The Juneau-Douglas baseball team holds up the Division I state championship trophy after beating Service 5-4 in the finals on Saturday, June 6, at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.

After nearly a decade of falling short of the state finals, the Juneau-Douglas High School baseball team didn’t let its trip back to the championship game go to waste Saturday night at Mulcahy Stadium. Facing top-ranked Service, which entered this year’s tournament as the favorite to win, the Crimson Bears rose to the occasion with a 5-4 victory, claiming their first state title since 2018.

“I’m just proud of the group, and it feels great just to let these kids have this memory that they’re not gonna forget about their entire lives,” Crimson Bears head coach Jack Adams said. “It’s a great culmination of the season and the two years this group has been together. They were outstanding, came together as a group and I’m really proud to be a part of it.

” He was happy to have ended the program’s title drought but was even more proud of how the team approached their championship run.

“These kids like to represent Southeast with all their heart and soul, and you can tell the way they played this tournament, they did it the right way,” Adams said. Service made it clear that it would ride and die with 2027 Arizona State commit Rilen Niclai on the mound for the final game of his illustrious high school career.

While Niclai made his fair share of plays, Juneau did a good job of mitigating his impact when it matter the most.

“We just wanted to compete and we knew that if we competed every time he was throwing, our goal was just to be mentally stronger, and I feel like we showed we were today,” Adams said. “They’re a great team and he’s a very quality player, but we feel like we have a lot of quality players too that go under the radar.

”Juneau-Douglas senior Marcus Mendoza closed out the game on the mound after relieving starting pitcher Hunter Carte during the top of the fourth inning.

“Not a lot of words can explain how I feel right now,” Mendoza said. “For our school, it’s been a while and it feels great for the community. ” Juneau-Douglas senior Marcus Mendoza throws a pitch during Saturday's Division I state championship baseball game.

After allowing an RBI single to Kegan Lennox to temporarily give Service the lead, Mendoza was lights out the rest of the way, coming up clutch in the top of the sixth to prevent the Cougars from leading again.

“We weren’t going to sit there and wait any longer,” Adams said. “We knew we had pitching in the reserve, and once again, it was selfless play by all of our players. ”Despite having two outs on the board, Service was still threatening to take a lead with the bases loaded, but Mendoza kept his composure and got the final out they needed to maintain a 4-4 tie heading into the bottom of the frame.

“I trust my defense, and all I’ve got to do is pitch it and let them hit it, and I knew had my back,” he said. That set the table for his teammate Tyler Frisby to score what ended up being the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Frisby reached base after a pitch pinged him in the head for a second time.

“We just focused on what we could control and focused on our team play and knew that everybody had a way to contribute on and off the field,” Adams said. Juneau-Douglas senior Riley Fick celebrates winning the Division I state championship baseball game after beating Service 5-4 in the finals on Saturday, June 6, at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.

Senior Riley Fick received Player of the Game honors after recording three RBIs and was treated to a refreshing ice bath during the postgame festivities.

“It feels great,” Fick said. “We’ve been to the state four years in a row, and it feels good to finally win it. ” Adams’ message to his team heading into the top of the seventh inning was simply to “stay focused, trust in your training and win this for each other. ” “They came through,” Adams said.

“This team has been so tight and together that we as coaches just step back and shut our mouths and let them enjoy it because we had the confidence that we were going to get it done. ” Mendoza and his teammates in the outfield came together to make quick work of the Cougars in the top of the seventh and hold on to their narrow lead for the win.

Juneau-Douglas senior Riley Fick swings at a pitch from Service's Rilen Niclai during Saturday's Division I state championship baseball game at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage. Adams said the way the players performed both mentally and physically was “outstanding” and showed a lot about their character.

“We have a team full of leaders and I couldn’t be more proud to be a coach of that team right over there,” Adams said as his players posed for photos with friends and family underneath the scoreboard. He said what this year’s team was able to accomplish together can inspire the next generation of young baseball enthusiasts in Southeast.

“In Juneau, these kids are a team that all the young kids can look up to,” Adams said. “Hopefully, we have a lot of young Crimson Bears looking to the future and can’t wait to join the ranks. That’s what a healthy program is. ”Josh Reed is a sports reporter for the Anchorage Daily News.

He's a graduate of West High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.





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