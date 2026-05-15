June Holiday Destination Guide

Explore the perfect destinations for your June holiday, from cities like Riga, Baltics, to places like Tangier, Morocco and Sveti Stefan, Montenegro.

In June, there are seemingly perfect holiday destinations for those seeking an escape or a great getaway. Europe has warm conditions without being too hot, US destinations are still appealing, and African countries observe their best safari conditions.

However, with the travel and aviation industry trying to cope with the consequences of the Iran war and the jet fuel crisis, it can be quite challenging to decide where to go. Despite the struggles, June is the ideal time to explore cities or countries that can be unbearably hot later in the summer. Are you looking for a weekend break or a longer holiday? Here are a few options





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