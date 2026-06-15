June 2026 TV Renewals and Cancellations: Multiple Series Get New Seasons

Networks and streaming platforms announced several TV show renewals in June 2026, including Netflix's House of Guinness, Apple TV's Widow's Bay, and final seasons for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and Devil May Cry. The slate also saw cancellations for other series, reflecting industry trends.

Networks and streaming platforms announced multiple TV show renewals throughout June 2026, shaping their content slates for the coming years. Among the renewed series are Stephen Knight's historical drama House of Guinness for Season 2, with production beginning in early 2027.

Knight previously stated, 'We are going to do season two and three and four … we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s.

' Meanwhile, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder received an order for a third and final season. The Emma Myers-led mystery has wrapped production and will debut in 2027 with four episodes. Showrunner Jackson said, 'As Good As Dead is my favorite of the book series and it's by far my favorite season of the show too.

' The animated series Devil May Cry was renewed for a third and final season, with showrunner Adi Shankar confirming the structure mirrors Dante's Divine Comedy. 'Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio, Season 3 will be Paradiso,' Shankar stated.

Additionally, Apple TV's comedy horror series Widow's Bay was picked up for Season 2, and creator Katie Dippold signed a multiyear overall deal with the streamer. Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys stars as Mayor Tom Loftis in the genre-bending show. The upcoming season adapts Robert Thorogood's novel Murder on the Marlow Belle, with Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan, Jo Martin, and Natalie Dew returning. Alongside these renewals, several series faced cancellations or final-season announcements during June 2026.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026, The Hunting Party, Devil May Cry, and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder all ended or concluded their runs. The cancellations reflect ongoing shifts in streaming strategy as platforms prioritize franchise potential and cost efficiency.

For example, Netflix's historical drama House of Guinness, from Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, represents a long-term commitment to serialized storytelling. Similarly, Apple TV's renewal of Widow's Bay demonstrates confidence in its original horror-comedy IP, especially with an Emmy-winning lead. The renewal landscape also highlights the continued appetite for genre-blending content. Widow's Bay mixes comedy and horror, while Devil May Cry adapts a popular video game through a literary lens.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder closes its story with a final season that author Jackson describes as his favorite. Meanwhile, House of Guinness plans multiple seasons, aiming to cover decades of the Guinness family saga. As studios finalize their 2027 and beyond slates, these renewals signal which formats and themes are gaining traction.

Viewers can expect more historical epics, mystery adaptations, and animated series in the coming years, along with a focus on creators like Dippold and Knight who bring unique visions to streaming platforms





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