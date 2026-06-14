June 2026 PlayStation Plus Lineup Offers Mixed Bag of Games

A roundup of the eight games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in June 2026, including Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Farming Simulator 25, Black Desert, and more.

The June 2026 lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium is a bit out of the ordinary, featuring a high volume of incredibly niche games or ones that weren't received well.

While these titles are often well-suited for subscription services by giving players access to underplayed experiences, this month feels a bit heavy on them. Nonetheless, there are some standout titles worth trying. Here's how all eight games compare to one another, noting that shifting from past precedents, they arrive on the service at various times throughout the month. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is almost universally considered the worst or at least one of the worst installments in the series.

The return of Max Caulfield fails to produce a compelling story, with her insufferable line readings and an annoying supporting cast that lacks well-written characters. Safi Llewellyn-Fayyad, a newer character, is charming enough but would have been a better focus for the narrative.

She cannot carry the game on her own and only highlights how bland the rest of it is, raising questions about why developer Deck Nine desperately clung to the past-a puzzling move given how successfully other games have moved forward. Farming Simulator 25 is at least a decent, if safe, entry in the long-running simulation series.

It offers a relaxing experience where players can semi-mindlessly drive around and gather crops in their tractor of choice, but it also requires some attentiveness when analyzing crop prices and optimizing yields through the seasons. Performance stumbles occasionally, voice acting is terrible, and it remains a niche title with a rough onboarding process, but it stands in a class of its own. Black Desert gives players a chance to experience the game that put developer Pearl Abyss on the map.

However, as an MMORPG, it comes with all the expected trappings: tons of pop-ups, a messy HUD, and a treadmill of content designed to consume time-a journey that has spanned 11 years. The combat is flashy with plenty of options, even if it doesn't stray far from genre conventions. Being on PlayStation Plus makes it easy to dip in and check out, which is crucial for such a genre.

Blades of Fire did not have the best launch in 2025, criticized for its generic presentation and unexciting foundation. A recent 2.0 update brought various improvements and additions, heavily advertised by developer MercurySteam. While some changes make the game better, they don't address its core issues. It remains repetitive and is just a passable action RPG with a unique weapon crafting mechanic involving an involved mini-game.

New Game Plus, a harder difficulty, and a photo mode are thoughtful but don't transform the game as the 2.0 label would imply; it's still average. Hi-Fi Rush is the type of game that doesn't get made much anymore: a quirky rhythm title where players push buttons or move the stick to the music to succeed. Simple yet stylish, with catchy tunes and novelty, it's a great addition to the service, especially since it becomes more widely available.

It may lack depth but has killer vibes and isn't long enough to wear out its welcome. Sonic X Shadow Generations benefits from the subscription model. It mixes classic 2D Sonic levels with 3D ones, giving access to both eras and binding them through fast-paced platforming. Zooming around classic areas works well for both campaigns, and the new Shadow stages add abilities and a hub world, giving the package more heft and making it more than just a remaster.

Final Fantasy XVI's shift into more direct Devil May Cry-esque action was surprising but not unwelcome. Combat is incredibly responsive, allowing players to juggle enemies and pummel them with magical spells.

However, fights get repetitive, illustrating why focused character action games aren't typically as long as RPGs. Hero Clive Rosfield delivers a stunning, grounded performance, but the story buckles under the game's length. Given all the filler missions, a shorter experience would have better highlighted its spectacular set pieces. Those set pieces and other positives make it a solid overall experience, even if it doesn't rank among the upper tier of Final Fantasy games.

In summary, this month's PS Plus lineup offers a mixed bag. While some games like Hi-Fi Rush and Sonic X Shadow Generations shine, others like Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Blades of Fire struggle to deliver. For subscribers, it's worth trying the highlights and skipping the rest, as the service provides value even for underplayed titles





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