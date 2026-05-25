June 2026 K-drama lineup: Sold Out on You, The WONDERFools, and more

The article discusses the upcoming K-drama season for June 2026, highlighting several notable series joining various streaming platforms. It also mentions the confirmation of new titles on Rakuten Viki.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Spring is in session for K-drama viewers worldwide, with some truly phenomenal series still going on from April and May.

When fans are done swooning over Ahn Hyo-seop's latest work in Sold Out on You and cheering for The WONDERFools' success on Netflix, there might be a void left behind which audiences will be eager to plug with the everlasting stream of new series. Fortunately, K-dramas will be hitting on all fronts as usual for June 2026, with prominent series joining the Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video libraries.

Additionally, ScreenRant has confirmed that Rakuten Viki has new titles joining its platform, so any K-dramas coming to the platform will be updated accordingly, alongside additional confirmations in June 2026





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

K-Drama June 2026 Netflix Disney+ Prime Video Rakuten Viki Sold Out On You The Wonderfools Doctor On The Edge Teach You A Lesson See You At Work Tomorrow! Notes From The Last Row

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