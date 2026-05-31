June 2026 Gaming Calendar

A comprehensive guide to the latest video game releases, remasters, and ports in June 2026, including major titles like Star Fox for the Switch and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for the Xbox and Switch consoles, as well as smaller titles like Frog Sqwd and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam targeting multiplayer fans

Although summer months can tend to be a bit slower for major video game releases, an exciting new title from Square Enix, the first major Star Fox release in years, and two new ports for one of the best games in recent memory mean June 2026 is not one to ignore.

EA's UFC series and Dead or Alive are back this month for fighting fans. There are also numerous smaller titles, remakes, and ports coming this month that may be more your speed if you need to give your wallet a break between bigger releases throughout the year. Anyone looking for a new multiplayer option might be interested in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, a tactical FPS set during the eponymous war.

Or if you prefer more light-hearted multiplayer experiences, Frog Sqwd may be your speed, as it seems more in the vein of something like R.E. P.O. or Content Warning. If you happen to be a Switch 2 owner, it's nice to see more games being released for the platform to help justify that possibly increasing price tag.

The Adventures of Elliot is an Exciting New Action RPG From Square Enix and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are Two That You May Enjoy.





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June 2026 Video Games Star Fox The Adventures Of Elliot Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Frog Sqd Remakes Ports Tactical FPS Action RPG Sports Titles Historical Events

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